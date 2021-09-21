CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOMEN’S SOCCER: Yale defeats St. John’s in first win

By Amelia Lower
Yale Daily News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bulldogs won their first game of the season last Sunday in a 2–0 matchup against St. John’s University. The Blue and White will look to extend the winning streak as they head into Ivy play next weekend. The Bulldogs (1–7–0, 0–0–0 Ivy) faced the Thunderbirds (4–2–1, 0–0–0 Big East)...

yaledailynews.com

