WOMEN’S SOCCER: Yale defeats St. John’s in first win

On Tuesday, the Yale women’s golf team secured a victory in its first tournament back together as a team. The Bulldogs could not have asked for a better start to their season after winning the Boston College Invitational. To add to her laurels, Ami Gianchandani ’23 continued her dominant performance donning the Blue and White, winning individual honors for the eighth time at Yale, according to the first-semester junior. The women’s golf team started hot on Monday in the first round, scoring a team tournament best of 289, and they did not relinquish their lead from there. This was the first victory for head coach Lauren Harling as well as the first team win since April 2018 at the Navy Invitational, according to the third-year coach.

GOLF ・ 8 DAYS AGO