The Most Practical Place for a Secret Door Is in Your Kitchen

No matter how neatly you line up your bottles of face oils, toners, and night creams, bathroom products always find a way to look a bit cluttered when left out in the open on the vanity countertop. That’s why designer Evgenia Merson went searching for a solution while recently renovating a San Mateo, California–based client’s space. Her fix? Build two storage “towers” in each corner, flanking the new mirror. “They’re perfect for everyday items,” says Merson. The extra-tall cabinets extend all the way to the ceiling, which maximizes the opportunity for storage, since the nooks aren’t superdeep. The designer even added outlets inside of the white oak wood structures so the homeowner can put her electric toothbrush inside—and, most important, out of sight.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 3 DAYS AGO