CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

The Most Practical Place for a Secret Door Is in Your Kitchen

By Lydia Geisel
Domino
Domino
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The biggest kitchen trend of 2021 isn’t sage green cupboards or two-tone subway tile backsplashes—it’s making the room look nothing like a kitchen. One way everyone has been achieving a seamless aesthetic is with panel-ready refrigerators, meaning fridges in which the facades are customized to match the rest of the room’s built-in cabinetry. Celebrities like Jenna Lyons and Hilary Duff and designers such as Martyn Lawrence Bullard support the sneaky camouflage. But covering up the bulky stainless steel appliance with colored laminate or white oak isn’t your only option. Consider hiding your walk-in pantry, too.

www.domino.com

Comments / 0

Related
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
homedit.com

Country-Style Tiny House With Three Cozy Bedrooms

The element that stands out the most about tiny houses is the one that’s actually in their name: the fact that they’re tiny compared to a regular-sized home. Yet there’s another characteristic that’s perhaps even more important than that, the fact that tiny houses are incredibly versatile and optimized to be as functional as possible. We can see that in this 28-foot Payette model from Tru Form Tiny.
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hilary Duff
Woman's World

This Simple Hack for Removing Pesky Mold Between Your Shower Tiles Actually Works

Let’s face it, the house isn’t really clean if the bathroom isn’t clean, and the bathroom doesn’t truly feel clean when there’s mold on the walls in the shower. You know, that buildup of black guck between the tiles? Yeah, that. While there are so many cleaning solutions, sprays, and scrubbing devices you try that may of may not work, you can actually do it effortlessly with a few things you already have on hand — a little bleach, some baking soda, and cling wrap.
HOME & GARDEN
Real Simple

5 Affordable Kitchen Gadgets That Will Revolutionize Your Cooking

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. You don't need to splurge on big-ticket appliances to make your meal prep a lot easier. Just a few key small tools can help you minimize prep time (and maximize enjoyment). Simply host Haley Cairo shares her picks for favorite small tools for big impact. Bonus? You can get all five for around $100 total.
HOME & GARDEN
Domino

In This City, You Can Save $400K by Downsizing From 4 Bedrooms to 2

The word downsizing is all too often equated with compromising, but living with less space doesn’t have to be a sad thing. Depending on where you live, it can actually mean saving money. According to a new report from StorageCafé, which analyzed the country’s 20 largest metropolitan areas based on the difference between the value of a four-bedroom home versus a two-bedroom space, if you live in the San Francisco-Berkeley-Oakland area of California, you can save $406,600 by downsizing.
HOME & GARDEN
Domino

How to Make Your Kitchen Look More French

Two years ago, when requests for recipes from fans of Maman’s French-inspired baked goods (Oprah Winfrey loves the nutty chocolate chip cookie—no big deal) became so insistent, the New York City–based café’s founders—Elisa Marshall and Ben Sormonte—decided it was finally time to write a cookbook, a longtime dream of Marshall’s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitchens#Subway#Open Doors#Klh Custom Homes
Design Milk

Wellness Benefits of Zoning Your Kitchen

Our kitchens have long been the heart of our home. This past year, many of them also became its brain center, with improvised home offices and classrooms, all while we were using these essential spaces to hold more groceries for fewer supermarket trips, and cook and eat more meals. It’s been a stressful time all around, hasn’t it? How are you holding up? How is your kitchen handling its stress test?
HOME & GARDEN
Beaumont Enterprise

5 creative ways to transform your kitchen

(BPT) - The kitchen is famously the go-to room of the house where family and friends gather to spend time together, so it should be a space that you enjoy hanging out in. If your kitchen’s décor is starting to look a little tired, you can always freshen things up by adding modern and functional touches. Here are five ideas — from simple to complex — that can transform your kitchen from tired to top-notch.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Domino

You Can Wipe Red Sauce Clean Off This Terrazzo-Like Mat—And Trust Me, I Have

My roommate and I long debated what to put on our kitchen floor. As someone who’s a fervent cook and baker, regularly producing lavish, saucy pastas and custardy lemon squares, I spend a lot of time in that room. And, in a desperate effort to maintain some order, I’m a seemingly constant dishwasher, struggling to clean a kitchen that will never be spotless given its endearing well-worn nature.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
younghouselove.com

9 Kitchen Updates That Help Us Make The Most Of Our Small Kitchen

“We just couldn’t figure out why you weren’t tearing out the kitchen.”. That’s what one of our contractor’s guys said to us right as we moved in last year. I understood his confusion. We were redoing floors, moving doors, vaulting ceilings, etc – but we left the small old kitchen relatively untouched – complete with mauve laminate countertops. You can see what I mean in this post.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Real Simple

This $17 Cleaning Kit Is the Secret to Making Your Kitchen Appliances Look Brand New

While cleaning the inside of your fridge, oven, and microwave are likely already a part of your routine, you may be overlooking the outside of these appliances. And if that's the case, there's a cleaning kit that makes it easy and fast to get rid of the grease, fingerprints, food stains, and dust that easily accumulates on those surfaces.
LIFESTYLE
Domino

For this 200 Year Old House, It Was Important to Not Lose the Romance

When textile designer Jessie Cutts first toured this late-1800s Georgian home in Kent, England, in 2018, she didn’t want it. Wall trim was falling down, plus a cliff-side fixer-upper wasn’t even in the budget. But when her partner encouraged her to take another look, the DIY-er in her couldn’t resist the challenge. Three years later, structural renovations are still ongoing (painting the exterior and new windows are the current priority), but that hasn’t discouraged Cutts from making the interiors inviting (and functional) for her and her two sons.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Domino

If You’ve Been Bidet Curious, Now Is Really the Time to Invest

Odds are, you know someone who knows someone whose neighbor installed a bidet during the pandemic. According to a recent survey from Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery, 22 percent of Americans say they are more interested in buying the specialized bathroom fixture—a longtime staple in such countries as Italy, France, and Japan—now than they were before the pandemic. While everyone’s sudden interest in the nifty sprayers was really a result of the toilet paper shortage in 2020, there’s a more pressing reason to invest in one: global warming.
HOME & GARDEN
Domino

This Bathroom Vanity Design Will Clear the Clutter Off Your Countertop for Good

No matter how neatly you line up your bottles of face oils, toners, and night creams, bathroom products always find a way to look a bit cluttered when left out in the open on the vanity countertop. That’s why designer Evgenia Merson went searching for a solution while recently renovating a San Mateo, California–based client’s space. Her fix? Build two storage “towers” in each corner, flanking the new mirror. “They’re perfect for everyday items,” says Merson. The extra-tall cabinets extend all the way to the ceiling, which maximizes the opportunity for storage, since the nooks aren’t superdeep. The designer even added outlets inside of the white oak wood structures so the homeowner can put her electric toothbrush inside—and, most important, out of sight.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Domino

Jil Sander Wants You to Match Your Furniture to the Floors

Every piece of Jil Sander clothing is streamlined and expertly crafted, so it’s no surprise that the brand’s new Manhattan pop-up shop is the same. However, instead of the company’s signature neutrals, the retail space is swathed in a fluorescent yellow (our bets are on Babouche by Farrow & Ball), meant to unify each display. The everywhere shade is just one design idea we’re stealing from the store.
MANHATTAN, NY
thekatynews.com

The Benefits of Installing a Magnet Screen Door in Your Home

Are you considering making improvements to your home? One easy upgrade to opt for setting up a screen door to your existing doors. Depending on your requirements, you can select and install magnet screen doors, one of the market’s most accessible mesh screens versions. These doors feature magnetic hardware that enhances a simple in-and-out user experience for homeowners.
HOME & GARDEN
Domino

How to Throw Together an Italian Cocktail Party in an Instant

They say Italians do it better, and when it comes to aperitivo hour, we can confirm that to be true. Earlier this month while in Milan, we decided to take this wonderful Italian predinner tradition and give it our own playful (slightly over-the-top) spin in honor of the long-awaited return of Milan Design Week.
FOOD & DRINKS
Domino

This Designer Imagined His 500-Square-Foot Paris Apartment Movie Set

It was the apartment building itself—a grand-looking mansion on the Rue de Braque, in the heart of Paris‘s Le Marais district—that seduced Thomas Fournier. “I found the main courtyard magnificent, with its Louis XVI portal and fluted Doric columns,” he recalls. The complex, called Le Petit Hôtel de Mesmes, was restructured in the early 18th century by the king’s architect, Germain Boffrand. The interior of his 500-square-foot unit, however, told a much different story—one of the 1980s. “No trace of the past had been preserved,” says Fournier. The flooring was laminate, there was carpet upstairs, the kitchen featured melamine countertops, and in the middle of it all was a monumental concrete staircase. Fortunately, Fournier, who founded his own architecture and interior studio in 2020 after working for three and a half years as a project manager for Laura Gonzalez’s agency, saw the glass half full. “It was a great playground for an architect,” he says.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Domino

Domino

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT

Domino is the ultimate guide for a stylish life and home. In addition to sharing our editors’ favorite new finds, exclusive home tours with of-the-moment creatives, fun entertaining tips, and more daily inspirations on domino.com, we publish a quarterly magazine featuring lush photography and captivating storytelling.

 http://www.domino.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy