FRANKLIN – Addison Echeverria stood in the clubhouse at Smock Golf Course Friday afternoon, nervously staring at the scoreboards as the rest of the scores from the regional. Echeverria and her Eagle teammates were some of the first golfers done with their rounds, and her score of 79 was sitting tied for third among individuals who would not be advancing with a team. Eventually five of those girls would go to state.

LEBANON, IN ・ 6 DAYS AGO