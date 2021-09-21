Man fatally stabbed while driving car in Long Beach, found in driveway; attacker at large

An assailant was on the run after fatally stabbing a man who was driving him and then fleeing in the victim’s vehicle in Long Beach Monday afternoon, officials said.

Police were initially called to the intersection of Louise Street and Linden Avenue around 12:15 p.m., where bystanders reported a car crash victim was found bleeding on the ground, Long Beach police said in a news release .

But responding officers found the man in a driveway on the 5400 block of Linden Avenue suffering from apparent stab wounds.

Paramedics tried to revive the man, but he died at the scene.

About 40 minutes later, someone else called police to report a car had been abandoned about half a mile from where the victim was found, in the 200 block of East 56th Street, officials said.

A search of the sedan turned up evidence that led officers to determine the victim was stabbed inside the car.

Investigators believe the victim was driving his attacker on Linden Avenue when the stabbing occurred. The victim then got out and walked up the nearest driveway, where he collapsed, police said.

Coroner’s officials were working to identify the slain man Monday evening. Police described him only as a man in his 40s or 50s.

After the stabbing, the assailant got into the driver’s seat and continued for a short time before ditching the vehicle and fleeing on foot, authorities said.

Detectives were still working to collect evidence and interview any witnesses Monday evening.

The motive behind the attack was unknown, and no suspect description was available.

