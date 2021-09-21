How to Capture Lightning in Digital Photography

It's a natural evolution for some photographers to venture into the moving image. Not only can it be an extension of beautiful content produced and a way to document excursions, but it's also a way to further connect with their audience. It offers the opportunity to show the behind-the-scenes, giving people the chance to see how the work is created, the gear used, and for some, a way to provide advice and a glimpse into the life of a creator. This week we look at a group of photographers and filmmakers whose range of rich travel content keeps us entertained and informed. For the chance to have your account featured on AlphaUniverse.com, make sure you tag your Sony photography posts with #BeAlpha. And don't forget to follow @sonyalpha for your daily dose of Sony photo inspiration.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 7 DAYS AGO