Trudeau's Liberals on track to win Canada election, form minority govt - TV

By Reuters
 10 days ago

MONTREAL/OTTAWA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals are on track to win the Canadian election, the CBC and CTV television networks projected as results trickled in, but they look set to fall short of their goal for a decisive, majority win. Trudeau heads a government with a...

Gerald Butts
Justin Trudeau
Americas
Politics
U.S., EU to launch consultations on tech regulations, trade, China

PITTSBURGH/WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. and European Union trade and competition officials are set to launch a new forum on Wednesday joining forces to better compete with China, shield sensitive technologies, boost semiconductor output and coordinate regulation of large technology firms. The new U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council will...
