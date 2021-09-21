CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berkeley, CA

‘A bagel empire’: Boichik Bagels secures warehouse to expand in Bay Area

By Kavya Gupta
Daily Californian
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmily Winston, founder of Berkeley’s Boichik Bagels, envisions “a bagel empire” in her company’s future. In less than two years since its opening in 2019, Boichik Bagels is expanding in the Bay Area. Winston is set to open a new location at a large industrial warehouse in North Berkeley to sell and mass produce her bagels, which were deemed the best New York-style bagels by The New York Times in March.

www.dailycal.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline; Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
Berkeley, CA
Business
Berkeley, CA
Lifestyle
City
Berkeley, CA
Berkeley, CA
Food & Drinks
Reuters

France's Sarkozy likely to avoid jail despite new conviction

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was handed a one-year prison sentence by a Paris court on Thursday after being found guilty of illegal campaign financing over his failed 2012 re-election bid. Sarkozy, 66, is unlikely to go to jail. He decided to appeal the sentence,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warehouse#Food Drink#Boichik Bagels#The New York Times#Alcatraz

Comments / 0

Community Policy