‘A bagel empire’: Boichik Bagels secures warehouse to expand in Bay Area

Emily Winston, founder of Berkeley’s Boichik Bagels, envisions “a bagel empire” in her company’s future. In less than two years since its opening in 2019, Boichik Bagels is expanding in the Bay Area. Winston is set to open a new location at a large industrial warehouse in North Berkeley to sell and mass produce her bagels, which were deemed the best New York-style bagels by The New York Times in March.