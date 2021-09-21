UPDATE 2-Kazakhstan raises grain harvest forecast, cuts export outlook

CHICAGO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Up 3 to 6 cents per bushel * Follow-through buying expected in wheat after market rebounded from sharp sell-off on Tuesday. * Benchmark CBOT December soft red winter wheat contract hit resistance at its five-day moving average during overnight trading. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Thursday morning said that export sales of wheat totaled 290,200 tonnes in the week ended Sept. 23, near the low end of trade estimates that ranged from 250,000 to 550,000 tonnes. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat last traded 5-1/4 cents higher at $7.15-1/2 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat added 4-1/2 cents to $7.16-1/4, while MGEX December spring wheat was up 3 cents at $9.06-1/2. CORN - Steady to up 2 cents per bushel * Consolidation trade expected in corn as traders wait for release of the USDA's quarterly stocks report at 11 a.m. CDT (1600 GMT). * CBOT December corn retreated from its overnight high after briefly topping its 50-day moving average, a key technical point the contract also faced resistance at on Tuesday and Wednesday. * Weekly corn export sales totaled 370,400 tonnes, below the low end of market forecasts that ranged from 400,000 to 900,000 tonnes. * CBOT December corn last traded up 3/4 cent at $5.39-3/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 1 to 3 cents per bushel * Signs of strong export demand underpin soybean market, with prices hitting their overnight high after the USDA's export sales report was released. * CBOT November soybeans found technical support at their 10-day moving average. * Soybean export sales totaled 1.102 million tonnes. Trade estimates had ranged from 700,000 to 1.2 million tonnes. * November soybeans were last up 1-3/4 cents at $12.85-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

AGRICULTURE ・ 21 HOURS AGO