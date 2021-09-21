CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 2-Kazakhstan raises grain harvest forecast, cuts export outlook

ALMATY, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan raised its forecast for its grains harvest this year while cutting its export forecast, senior officials said at a government meeting on Tuesday. The country sees the harvest at 16 million tonnes of grains, up from a forecast last month of 15.3 million, and...

