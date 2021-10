DALLAS — Editor's note: The above video is from July 8, 2021. Updated at 3:10 p.m. with a correction about Smith's alma mater. He attended Lamar University-Beaumont. The Dallas Love Field Law Enforcement Building will now be known as the Sergeant Michael Smith Law Enforcement Building after Dallas City Council unanimously voted Wednesday to rename the building in honor of the Dallas police officer who was killed in the July 7, 2016 attacks.

