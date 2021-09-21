CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Q&A: America's new COVID-19 rules for international travel

By ZEKE MILLER, DAVID KOENIG Associated Press
Times Daily
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is rolling out new international travel policies affecting Americans and noncitizens alike who want to fly into the U.S. The goal is to restore more normal air travel after 18 months of disruption caused by COVID-19. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...

International Travel: Biden Administration Updates COVID-19 Guidelines

The Biden Administration announced new international travel guidelines that will go into effect in November. Following months of heavy international travel restrictions, the U.S. is gearing up to reopening its borders. This week, President Joe Biden announced that fully vaccinated travelers from specific countries will be able to enter the U.S. in early November.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wgnsradio.com

COVID-19 delta variant raises new considerations for today’s travelers

Americans returned to travel in droves this summer. Recent AAA Travel bookings were up at least 11% over 2019 levels, and even more people are excitedly planning trips for 2022 and beyond. Although AAA no longer conducts formal travel forecasts for Labor Day, the Auto Club Group expects travel volumes...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid-19: Travel rules overhaul sees amber list scrapped

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you on Saturday morning. International travel rules for England are to be simplified, scrapping the green and amber list in favour of a single red list from 4 October. Under new testing guidelines, people who are fully vaccinated will no longer need to take a pre-departure test before leaving any country not on the red list. And, later in October, returning travellers will be able to replace the day two PCR test with a cheaper lateral flow test. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the aim was to give overseas travel "a greater level of certainty". The new travel rules would remain in place "at least until the new year", he said. While travel is a devolved matter, the Scottish, Welsh, and Northern Irish governments have often followed the UK government's rules during the pandemic. Wales said it would "carefully consider" the proposed changes.
WORLD
Reuters

England's COVID-19 travel rules simplified in boost to industry

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain simplified rules on Friday for international travel to England in a boost to the tourism industry, including scrapping the need for fully vaccinated passengers to take expensive COVID-19 tests on arrival from low-risk countries. Under the new proposals, destinations will simply be ranked low or high risk,...
TRAVEL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

UK simplifies COVID-19 travel rules slammed as confusing

LONDON — The British government announced a major simplification of its rules for international travel on Friday, heeding complaints from travelers and businesses that its regulations aimed at staving off the spread of COVID-19 were cumbersome and ineffective. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the "simpler, more straightforward system" would allow...
TRAVEL
Reuters

White House plans new system for international travel, contact tracing rules

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - (This Sept. 15 story has been refiled to correct spelling error in headline) The United States is developing a "new system for international travel" that will include contact tracing for when it eventually lifts travel restrictions that bar much of the world's population from entering the country, a senior White House official said on Wednesday.
TRAVEL
