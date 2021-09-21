Q&A: America's new COVID-19 rules for international travel

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you on Saturday morning. International travel rules for England are to be simplified, scrapping the green and amber list in favour of a single red list from 4 October. Under new testing guidelines, people who are fully vaccinated will no longer need to take a pre-departure test before leaving any country not on the red list. And, later in October, returning travellers will be able to replace the day two PCR test with a cheaper lateral flow test. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the aim was to give overseas travel "a greater level of certainty". The new travel rules would remain in place "at least until the new year", he said. While travel is a devolved matter, the Scottish, Welsh, and Northern Irish governments have often followed the UK government's rules during the pandemic. Wales said it would "carefully consider" the proposed changes.

