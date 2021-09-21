Artist Discusses Radcliffe Institute Exhibit on Brown v. Board Court Case
Radcliffe Dean Tomiko Brown-Nagin, left, and artist Tomashi Jackson discussed Brown II — Jackson’s new exhibition — at a virtual event Monday. By Christie K. Choi. Artist Tomashi Jackson and Radcliffe Dean Tomiko Brown-Nagin discussed Brown II — Jackson’s new exhibition — at an event Monday to promote the Radcliffe Institute’s Presidential Initiative on Harvard and the Legacy of Slavery, which aims to understand Harvard’s historical ties to slavery.www.thecrimson.com
