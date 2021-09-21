CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Artist Discusses Radcliffe Institute Exhibit on Brown v. Board Court Case

Harvard Crimson
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRadcliffe Dean Tomiko Brown-Nagin, left, and artist Tomashi Jackson discussed Brown II — Jackson’s new exhibition — at a virtual event Monday. By Christie K. Choi. Artist Tomashi Jackson and Radcliffe Dean Tomiko Brown-Nagin discussed Brown II — Jackson’s new exhibition — at an event Monday to promote the Radcliffe Institute’s Presidential Initiative on Harvard and the Legacy of Slavery, which aims to understand Harvard’s historical ties to slavery.

www.thecrimson.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline; Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harvard, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Harvard, MA
Education
Harvard, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Education
Boston, MA
Entertainment
Boston, MA
Education
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pauli Murray

Comments / 0

Community Policy