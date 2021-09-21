CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Aaron Rodgers rebounds in big way, Aaron Jones shines as Packers take down Lions

Black Mountain News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, Wis. — No matter what happened Monday night, Matt LaFleur was not going to abandon the Green Bay Packers' running game. The third-year head coach left last week’s opener feeling he never gave the Packers' running game a chance in a blowout loss to New Orleans. LaFleur, the offense’s play-caller, had ample opportunity to abandon the run game Monday against the Detroit Lions. The Packers trailed by a touchdown before the offense ever took the field, thanks to continually shoddy defense from new coordinator Joe Barry’s group.

www.blackmountainnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, coach Matt LaFleur talk upcoming Detroit Lions matchup

It will be a pivotal divisional matchup on Monday Night Football, as the Detroit Lions take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. “A couple long last names,” he said. “I do have some familiarity with some of those guys, played against them last year,” Rodgers told Green Bay reporters. “I think the scheme is one that can help them. They do play similar coverages to the Saints with (Aaron Glenn as defensive coordinator). But I think they’re improving guys. I thought they did a nice job last year of getting better, being kind of thrust into the situation and last year they just played a bunch of man to kind of see what they had.”
NFL
audacy.com

JR on Rodgers: 'I'm sick of the guy now, just shut up'

The Green Bay Packers have silenced their doubters. Well, at least for a week. A primetime game at Lambeau Field proved to be the remedy to the team's season-opening woes, as the Packers roughed-up the Detroit Lions, 35-17, on Monday night. Following the game, Aaron Rodgers -- who threw for four touchdowns -- told reporters that it was nice to "get the trolls off our backs."
NFL
FOX Sports

Will Aaron Rodgers' temperament be a problem for Packers?

An NFL season cannot be ruined by a Week 1 loss, but it can potentially be a sign of things to come. In the case of the Green Bay Packers, they are hoping that their embarrassing 38-3 season-opening loss to the New Orleans Saints is just a blip on the radar in the 2021 season.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Alvin Jones
Person
Aaron Rodgers
FanSided

When will the Packers consider trading Aaron Rodgers in-season?

After an offseason filled with uncertainty over his future combined with a 38-3 opening loss, QB Aaron Rodgers days with the Green Bay Packers are quickly ticking down. It’s safe to say that Green Bay Packers last game of the 2020-21 season was initially expected to be QB Aaron Rodgers final game with the team. It was a drama-filled offseason where the entire NFL was left wondering if it would be Rodgers or Jordan Love leading the offense.
NFL
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers has hilarious quote about facing Lions and Dan Campbell

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made a hilarious joke on the Pat McAfee show when talking about Lions head coach Dan Campbell. Over the past year, NFL fans have gotten to know Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the most candid manner: as the featured headliner on The Pat McAfee Show’s weekly segment, “Aaron Rodgers Tuesday.”
NFL
chatsports.com

Aaron Jones' Updated Fantasy Outlook After Packers RB Scores 4 TDs vs. Lions

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones probably answered a lot of prayers Monday night. The 2020 Pro Bowler ran for 67 yards and one touchdown and caught six passes for 48 yards and three scores in his team's 35-17 victory over the Detroit Lions. He single-handedly wrecked numerous fantasy matchups on the final day of Week 2.
NFL
chatsports.com

Packers: No, it is not time to give up on Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) The Green Bay Packers were handed a huge loss on Sunday afternoon in a 38-3 beatdown against the New Orleans Saints. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers struggled on both ends, letting Alvin Kamara run all over the field and allowing...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#The Detroit Lions#The Chicago Cardinals#The Atlanta Falcons
nbcsportsedge.com

Monday Night Football: Aaron Rodgers, Packers vs Lions Props

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Aaron Rodgers O/U 24.5 Completions vs. Lions. It's Monday Night Football!. Aaron Rodgers and the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aaron Rodgers looking to test the young Lions secondary

When Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was asked what he knew about the young Detroit Lions cornerbacks, Rodgers offered a simple quip. With a starting duo of Amani Oruwariye and Ifeatu Melifonwu, Rodgers is right about the names. And he also hasn’t seen much of either player. Oruwairye is in his third NFL season but is the greybeard of the cornerback group. Melifonwu is taking over for injured Jeff Okudah in just his second NFL game. A.J. Parker is the starting slot CB, and he’s an undrafted rookie. The backups are rookie Jerry Jacobs, newcomer Corey Ballentine and Bobby Price, a converted safety in his second season.
NFL
The Spun

Look: LeBron Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick was a major topic of conversation following the 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Kaepernick, of course, had plenty of success against Green Bay during his professional career. He shredded the Packers defense in the NFL’s 2012 Divisional Round. It might have been the best game of Kaepernick’s career.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Aaron Rodgers on form as Green Bay Packers sweep aside Detroit Lions

Aaron Rodgers bounced back from a torrid first game of the season to throw four touchdowns in a 35-17 win for the Green Bay Packers over the Detroit Lions. The Packers lost 38-3 to the New Orleans Saints the week prior, though quarterback Rodgers opened well on Monday with his first passing TD of the season early in the first quarter.
NFL
republic-online.com

Aaron Rodgers

There was a lot of talk in the wake of the Packers’ season-opening blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints about the blueprint Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen had given the rest of the league on slowing down three-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers (above) and the Green Bay offense. But in truth, what the Saints did, playing two safeties deep, has been commonplace against Rodgers and first-team All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, for a long time.
NFL
Packers.com

It's never happened to Aaron Rodgers, and Packers want to keep it that way

GREEN BAY – It's been a while since the Packers were 0-1. Seven years to be exact. But 0-2? More than double the timeline, 15 years. Meaning, it's a mark that's never been hung on quarterback ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿. Prior to last Sunday, Rodgers had lost only three of his first...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy