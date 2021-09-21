CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eric Clapton has broken his vow to never perform at venues with a vaccine mandate

By Daniel Seah
guitar.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEric Clapton has broken his vow to not play venues with a vaccine mandate, taking to the stage at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Saturday (18 September). In July, the 76-year-old musician declared that he would “not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present” in response to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement at the time that COVID-19 vaccine passports would be mandatory for entry to the country’s venues (those vaccine passport plans were ditched earlier this month).

The US Sun

Wendy Williams is in ‘bad shape’ as she pushes premiere date back again & execs fear they’re ‘losing millions’

WENDY Williams is in bad shape as her show premiere was just pushed back again with executives fearing they are losing millions in revenue each week according to a source. A source exclusively revealed to The Sun “Wendy is in bad shape, and while the plan now is to return October 18th, she very well could call in sick the night before.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
