CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

ENI mandating vaccines for Slope work

By Suzanne Downing
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zZztC_0c2jRNz900

ENI, which operates on Alaska’s North Slope, is instituting a mandatory Covid-19 vaccine policy.

“Effective December 1, 2021 all employees and contractors who work in the Gulf of Mexico or the North Slope of Alaska must be fully vaccinated and will be required to show evidence of receiving an FDA approved, or FDA authorized for emergency use, Covid-19 vaccination,” wrote CEO Luca Pellicciotta to employees last week.

“To assist any employee who has a qualifying medical condition that contraindicates the vaccination, or who objects to being vaccinated on the basis of sincerely held religious beliefs and practices, the Company will engage in an interactive process to determine if a reasonable accommodation can be provided, so long as it does not create an undue hardship for the Company and/or does not pose a direct threat to the health or safety of others in the workplace,” he wrote.

Employees approved for an accommodation for medical or religious reasons will be screened in accordance with the Company’s existing Covid-19 protocols, or as may be determined “to be reasonable under changing and evolving circumstances,” he said. All personnel must wear a mask anytime in a common area, indoors or outdoors, if unable to properly social distance, regardless of vaccination status.

After Dec. 1, 2021, choosing to remain unvaccinated, absent an approved reasonable accommodation, will result in your voluntary absence from work, which if continued for two consecutive hitches, will be considered a voluntary resignation of employment.

ENI operates the Oooguruk oil field, and the Nikaitchuq oilfields.

Comments / 0

Related
GovExec.com

How Will the Religious Exemption to the Federal Employee COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Work?

The federal government’s efforts to ensure that its workforce is fully protected from COVID-19, as employees return to the office amid the surge in Delta variant cases, have proceeded in fits and starts, culminating with President Biden’s September 9 executive order requiring “COVID-19 vaccination for all federal employees, subject to such exceptions as required by law.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
Must Read Alaska

Breaking: Over 250 end up testifying to Allard, Bronson against vaccine mandates, mask mandates, and onerous work rules

For four hours and 48 minutes, Alaskan after Alaskan came forward to testify against forced vaccine mandates. About 40 percent of those who testified at the Loussac Library on Saturday were associated with the medical community — chiropractors, billers, schedulers, nurses, and technicians. Some came from the Kenai, one flew in from Juneau, but most were from Anchorage. Some called in from the North Slope.
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho Committee On Federalism Poised For More Work Against Biden Vaccine Mandate

Idaho interim joint Committee on Federalism, a group formed in recent years to address the balance between state and federal constitutional issues, met Wednesday to hear testimony on the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 vaccination mandates. Earlier this month, the White House announced three groups would be required to be vaccinated: federal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eni#Company#Oooguruk
stlpublicradio.org

Despite Mandate, Scott Air Force Base Still Working To Convince Vaccine Holdouts

Nearly a month after the U.S. military mandated all service members be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, officials at Scott Air Force Base are working to persuade holdouts to get the shot. The reaction to the vaccine mandate for military personnel was largely positive on the base, said Maj. Misty...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
bloomberglaw.com

Virus Relief Money Would Fund Vaccine Mandate Work Amid Shutdown

The U.S. Department of Labor will use unspent pandemic-relief funds to cover the cost of drafting an emergency vaccination rule in the event of a government shutdown. If Congress fails to pass a spending bill by end of Thursday to keep the government open, DOL would exempt from furlough employees who’ve been working on meeting President.
U.S. POLITICS
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thedrumbeat.com

White House announces new vaccine mandates

In a new COVID strategy announced on Sept. 9, President Joe Biden enacted sweeping vaccine mandates that would affect workers at private companies or corporations as well as many federal workers. While it doesn’t make vaccines required across the board, it may affect students who fit the requirements mentioned below.
PHARMACEUTICALS
northbaybusinessjournal.com

North Bay employers have questions about how federal vaccine mandate would work

Highlights of vaccine mandate · Employees working for a private company with more than 100 workers either have to be vaccinated or tested weekly for COVID-19. · The Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is developing guidelines, and then will have the authority to enforce the rules and issue fines that could be $14,000 per violation. · President Biden has signed an executive order requiring all government employees to be vaccinated, though postal service employees are not covered in this mandate. · Employers will have to pay for the time it takes works to receive the vaccination or for time-off because of side effects. · Exemptions will be limited. California law recognizes medical and religious reasons for not getting vaccines. · California has vaccine mandates for teachers and school staff, and for certain healthcare workers who must be vaccinated by Sept. 30, 2021. · California requires all workers who provide services or work in the healthcare facilities to have their first dose of a one-dose regimen or their second dose of a two-dose regimen by Sept. 30, 2021. Source: California Employment Law Report.
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy