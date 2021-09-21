ENI mandating vaccines for Slope work

ENI, which operates on Alaska’s North Slope, is instituting a mandatory Covid-19 vaccine policy.

“Effective December 1, 2021 all employees and contractors who work in the Gulf of Mexico or the North Slope of Alaska must be fully vaccinated and will be required to show evidence of receiving an FDA approved, or FDA authorized for emergency use, Covid-19 vaccination,” wrote CEO Luca Pellicciotta to employees last week.

“To assist any employee who has a qualifying medical condition that contraindicates the vaccination, or who objects to being vaccinated on the basis of sincerely held religious beliefs and practices, the Company will engage in an interactive process to determine if a reasonable accommodation can be provided, so long as it does not create an undue hardship for the Company and/or does not pose a direct threat to the health or safety of others in the workplace,” he wrote.

Employees approved for an accommodation for medical or religious reasons will be screened in accordance with the Company’s existing Covid-19 protocols, or as may be determined “to be reasonable under changing and evolving circumstances,” he said. All personnel must wear a mask anytime in a common area, indoors or outdoors, if unable to properly social distance, regardless of vaccination status.

After Dec. 1, 2021, choosing to remain unvaccinated, absent an approved reasonable accommodation, will result in your voluntary absence from work, which if continued for two consecutive hitches, will be considered a voluntary resignation of employment.

ENI operates the Oooguruk oil field, and the Nikaitchuq oilfields.