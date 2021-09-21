CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Santa Fe High struggles with new playing style, reverts to old one in shutout

By James Barron jbarron@sfnewmexican.com
Santafe New Mexican.com
 10 days ago

What happened: The Demons encountered a playing style with which they were not familiar for a half. Too bad they were the ones practicing it. Instead of sharing, Santa Fe High fell into the trap of sending thru ball after thru ball against the Lady Jaguars, and it led to a 2-0 halftime lead and a chat from head coach Justin Najaka. The Demons had been practicing more of a vertical game, but Najaka said it dominated play more than edit. “We went back to playing more of our style, which is more possession and creating more opportunities,” Najaka said.

www.santafenewmexican.com

#Girls Soccer#Jaguars#Santa Fe High 6#Aztec

