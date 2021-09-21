CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Lunas, NM

Facebook's Los Lunas expansion in limbo; state chamber calls for encouragement

By Rick Ruggles rruggles@sfnewmexican.com
Santafe New Mexican.com
 10 days ago

The head of the New Mexico Chamber of Commerce contended Monday a consistent, predictable regulatory atmosphere is vital to state growth. Rob Black, president and CEO of the chamber, made the observation in relation to a plan by Facebook to expand its data storage plant in Los Lunas. That proposal largely won passage from the Public Regulation Commission this summer. But a related proposal for energy storage on the Facebook campus met resistance from the commission and denial in its final order.

www.santafenewmexican.com

POLITICS
