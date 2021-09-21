CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Biden pledges 'relentless diplomacy' on global challenges

By JOSH BOAK, AAMER MADHANI Associated Press
Times Daily
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Joe Biden used his first address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday to summon allies to move more quickly to address the festering issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses, while insisting the U.S. is not seeking "a new Cold War” with China.

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Two centrist US Democrats hold key to Biden's agenda

Many of Joe Biden's presidential hopes depend on the votes of two Democratic senators whose refusal to support his $3.5 trillion social spending package also potentially jeopardizes a separate massive infrastructure bill. Kyrsten Sinema from Arizona and Joe Manchin from West Virginia are very different characters -- but both are centrists, and, with the Senate split 50-50, either could doom Biden's plans.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Times Daily

Despite setback, Democrats try to save Biden $3.5T plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Despite a long night of frantic negotiations, Democrats were unable to reach an immediate deal to salvage President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion government overhaul, forcing leaders to call off promised votes on a related public works bill. Action is to resume Friday. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Blinken says N.Korea increasing 'instability and insecurity'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that North Korea was increasing instability after a series of weapons test launches including one which it claims was a hypersonic missile. "We're concerned about these repeated violations of Security Council resolutions that create, I think, greater prospects for instability and insecurity," Blinken told reporters after US-EU trade talks in Pittsburgh. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un earlier Thursday was quoted in state media as condemning a US offer of dialogue, calling it a "petty trick." Blinken said the United States could not confirm North Korea's claim to have tested a hypersonic gliding missile, a potential game-changer as it can fly five times the speed of sound.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pledges#Diplomacy#Human Rights Abuses#United Nations#Ap#The U N General Assembly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Deadline

As Joe Biden’s Agenda Hangs In Balance, Media Coverage Highlights The “TV Show” Drama

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday that this week’s high-stakes, unresolved and unpredictable drama on Capitol Hill was “like an episode of a TV show.” A reporter quickly asked, “What TV show?” “Maybe The West Wing, if something good happens. Maybe Veep if not,” she said. She was talking specifically about the prospects that a key part of Joe Biden’s agenda, the roughly $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, will even make it to the House floor, as is planned, on Thursday. The fate of that piece of legislation, already passed by a bipartisan majority of the Senate, depends on whether Democrats can come...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Biden has lost a key battle against the super-rich

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Joe Biden has lost an important battle against the so-called 1%. The U.S. president repeatedly pledged that the super-rich and corporations would pay their fair share in taxes under his leadership. They’ll almost certainly pay more – just not enough to live up to his original promise.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

China hopes Biden turns statement on no Cold War into action

China’s U.N. ambassador expressed hope Tuesday that President Joe Biden will translate his statement that the United States has no intention of starting a “new Cold War” with China into actions, saying he should avoid “a confrontational approach” and “provocative attacks against China."“We sincerely hope the U.S. will walk the walk by truly abandoning the Cold War mentality,” Zhang Jun said in a virtual press conference following the annual meeting of world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly, which ended Monday."I believe that if both sides walked towards each other, they will be able to see a healthy and...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Biden intended to lie and deceive the American people from day one on Afghanistan: Parnell

Retired Army Infantry Captain Sean Parnell joined "Fox News Primetime" to weigh in on the crisis in Afghanistan. SEAN PARNELL: Yeah, it's an unbelievable slap in the face, by the way, to anybody who served this country for the last 20 years to have Joe Biden trod out to the podium and call the withdrawal—or surrender really— in Afghanistan an extraordinary success. And Joe Biden, by the way, he intended to lie and deceive the American people from day one on Afghanistan. Look no further than his conversation with President Ghani of Afghanistan in late July where he tried to convince President Ghani to tell the world that the Taliban was not as strong as we knew that they were in exchange for military aid from the United States of America. So, Joe Biden intended to deceive the American people all along and as a result we’re seeing this disastrous surrender in Afghanistan. We’ve got Americans left behind— thousands of our allies left behind. One of our final acts in Afghanistan was killing an aid worker and seven children and what blows me away beyond all of this is that no one has been held accountable. It is unbelievable to me that the only person that’s been held accountable is a lieutenant colonel in the Marine Corps, who was front towards enemy, that simply called for accountability in a very professional way. He’s in jail tonight and that is absolutely unacceptable.
MILITARY
Fox News

Protesters outside Mayorkas' house unfold giant foil blanket tying Biden to Trump

Protesters flocked to the home of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to object to the immigration policies currently in place at the southern border. Activists from Never Again Action, a left-wing Jewish political group, covered the front of Mayorkas' house on Monday in a foil emergency blanket that read, "Biden presidency, Trump policy," with a hashtag "KeepYourPromises" included at the bottom.
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy