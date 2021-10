Absolutely Free’s first album, in 2014, was nominated for Canada’s prestigious Polaris Music Prize. In the past seven years, the trio have composed film scores and put out a handful of singles and EPs, but Aftertouch is the first full-length they’ve released since that debut. Having come up in the 2000s, experimental rock group DD/MM/YYYY, Absolutely Free still retain some of that restless experimental spirit. Aftertouch, though, is more of a pop album that sometimes uses unusual musical ideas as accents. After listening to this record many times, I wish it was more experimental. Instead, it turns out to be a meticulously conceived and well-performed record that’s often a bit dull.

