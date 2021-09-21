Rob Gronkowski Says He Never Watches Film During Legendary 'MNF' Appearance

Rob Gronkowski joined Peyton and Eli Manning on ESPN2's broadcast of Monday Night Football this week, and Tampa's tight end delivered in the broadcast booth just as he does each Sunday.

Monday's segment as the Packers hosted the Lions featured Gronkowski in classic form, with a steady stream of jokes peppering the broadcast. Gronkowski's best quip likely came as the topic of film study was broached, with Gronkowski noting "I don't watch film."

"My teammate [Cameron] Brate just asked me the other day, 'Rob, I have a serious question: Do you ever watch film?'" Gronkowski told the Manning brothers. "And I said, 'No, I don't. I just run by guys, if I'm feeling good, I'm feeling good.'

"So I don't watch film. I do watch film when the team is showing it."

Luckily for Gronkowski, it seems as though his quarterback has him covered in the film department. And when Sunday comes, just a note or two can do the trick.

"I do go up to Tom [Brady], because I know Tom watches like I don't know, 40 hours of film a week," Gronkowski said. "[I'll ask], Tom, who is covering me, and what type of coverages are they doing?'"

Gronkowski's film-free lifestyle seems to be paying off thus far in 2021. He's tallied four touchdowns in the season's first two weeks, continuing to build his resume in what is guaranteed to be a Hall of Fame career.