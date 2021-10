London’s top markets slipped back after better-than-expected economic growth figures renewed speculation that there could be an increase in interest rates.Markets had been in positive territory at the start of the session but an announcement by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) that GDP had increased by 5.5% in the quarter to June, ahead of the previous 4.8% estimate, sparked rates chatter that affected sentiment.The FTSE 100 closed 21.74 points, or 0.31%, lower at 7,086.42 on Thursday.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “After starting on the front foot today, markets in Europe have seen the morning...

MARKETS ・ 16 HOURS AGO