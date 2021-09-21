CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Sin7Y Tech Review: Develop Circuits Using Halo 2

By Sin7Y
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Halo 2 is the upgraded version of Halo, which is developed by ECC using PLONK technology. It makes full use of the features of PLONk, such as custom gate, PLONKEup, etc., making it more efficient and convenient to develop zero-knowledge proof circuits with Halo 2. In this article, we will take a simple example to introduce how to develop Halo 2 circuits. We need to use halo 2::dev::MockProver to debug the circuit development process.

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
gameranx.com

Halo 5: Guardians Is Still Not In Development For PC Players

Microsoft has made some big notable moves over the past several years. To start things out, the company made an effort to ensure that all exclusives would come not only on their Xbox consoles but the PC platform as well. Unfortunately, that move didn’t come in time for Halo 5: Guardians, and it’s still the big Halo game that’s missing for PC players. Recently, a leaked list showcased some of the games that were speculated to launch on PC.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halo 2#Dev#Tech#Sin7y Tech Review#Ecc#Mockprover
stevivor.com

Halo Infinite tech test times in Australia

A new Halo Infinite tech test will take place over the next two weekends and we’ve got all the timings in Australian time for local players. Here’s what you can expect and when. Weekend 1 (25-27 September) The sessions below will focus on Arena multiplayer, generally in 4v4 matches. Client...
VIDEO GAMES
CarBuzz.com

Audi Develops Revolutionary Color-Changing Paint Tech

In the aftermarket industry, color-flipping paints are very popular, but manufacturers have occasionally offered them too. These paint finishes look different depending on how light is bouncing off them. Other types of special paints change color with heat, but to see this change happen requires throwing hot or cold water over the car to see the alternative look. Regardless of how the effect is achieved, there isn't much point to it besides the obvious aesthetic appeal. But what if your car could change color at the touch of a button? That's just what Audi plans to do, at least according to patents filed with the German patent office, discovered by CarBuzz.
CARS
cgmagonline.com

Kellogg’s Support Halo Infinite As Tech Previews Are Near

Kellogg’s is teaming up with Halo Infinite for multiplayer gamers by offering Double XP boost. If you’re one of the lucky gamers out there who are going to be testing Halo Infinite’s Arena and Big Team Battle (BTB) maps these next two weekends, you may want to do a little grocery run prior.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
cgmagonline.com

343 Industries Plan Big Tech Preview for Halo Infinite

343 Industries shared their updates on Halo Waypoint on the next steps to the release of Halo Infinite. The developers have worked tirelessly to create two new gauntlets for the game’s multiplayer gameplay: Arena and Big Team Battle (BTB). Arena will be a 4v4 multiplayer match type and BTB will massively host 12v12 matches.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

XGIMI Halo+ review

Built on the foundations of already impressive technology, the XGIMI Halo+ delivers the same superb sound and visual qualities as its predecessor. Only this time, the Halo+ has ironed out the issues of the past, namely its indoor quality. TODAY'S BEST DEALS. Two minute review. The XGIMI brand is already...
ELECTRONICS
HackerNoon

A Complete Guide to Creating a Portable BSD

NomadBSD is a portable "persistent" and low-size BSD distribution. It can be written to a USB stick using the dd tool on any operating system. 1.2 GHz CPU speed and 1 GB of RAM are recommended as basic requirements. The system uses Openbox as the window manager, the system is based on FreeBSD, the package manager is pkg. With this command the system can be updated, the desired package can be installed and removed. When you want to install a virtual machine on Oracle VirtualBox, there is a dedicated section in the NomadDS manual for this.
COMPUTERS
gamingbolt.com

Halo Infinite Tech Preview Available to All Xbox Insiders This Weekend

Halo Infinite’s latest multiplayer tech preview went live last weekend and will be available again from October 1st to 3rd. Big Team Battle will be playable, allowing fans to try out all of the new changes. But it won’t just be Halo Insiders taking part – everyone who’s part of the Xbox Insider program is eligible. So those who join now can have a go.
VIDEO GAMES
HackerNoon

How to Make a No BS Take-Home Coding Test

Take-home challenges seem a convenient option to assess tech skills because they are asynchronous and remove candidate's stress. But overlooking some fundamental aspects might lead to never completed tests, and bias when assessing candidates' results. There is no silver bullet to ensure that all your candidates will complete your take-home test and that you'll have enough time to select the best ones. If you follow the ground rules below, it'll significantly increase your chances of getting the most out of your test-home coding tests.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

SDET vs Test Automation Engineer: Main Differences

The tech industry seems to recognize the importance of an error-free product, thus raising the global testing market to *$1,252 million* by the end of 2027. A QA automation engineer holds the skills of a programmer and the logic of a tester at the same time. They are involved in the full software release cycle - from low-level unit tests to senior activities such as test planning. SDET is usually used interchangeably with “automated tester’s role as a standalone position.
COMPUTERS
mmorpg.com

Zhiyun-Tech WEEBILL 2 Gimbal Review

Zhiyun-Tech is one of the biggest names in the world of gimbals and for good reason. Its camera stabilizers have consistently delivered exceptional results while also being user-friendly enough for newcomers to pick up and start creating. There are more gimbals than ever on the market, so having novel features is more important than ever. The WEEBILL 2 delivers with its flip-out color touchscreen, underslung handle, and fast recharge time. At $549, it doesn’t come cheap but it’s a unique offering in a sea of same. Find out how it fares in our review.
ELECTRONICS
towardsdatascience.com

Reviewing Python scripts using Amazon CodeGuru Reviewer

For this article, we would focus more on the CodeGuru Reviewer. According to the AWS User Guide, Amazon CodeGuru Reviewer is a service that uses program analysis and machine learning to detect potential defects that are difficult for developers to find and offers suggestions for improving your Java and Python code.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
gamepur.com

Halo Infinite tech preview gets a performance update on PC

A performance update for Halo Infinite’s second tech preview has been pushed out to all PC players. The update comes just before matchmaking resumes on October 1 with Big Team Battle. The Halo Support team announced the update via Twitter on September 29. As for what the small update does,...
VIDEO GAMES
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

701
Followers
9K+
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy