Kena: Bridge of Spirits: All Trophies and How to Get the Platinum

To get into the Kena Forgotten Forest area isn’t easy. You’ll need to solve the puzzle and open the door as part of the Taro’s Love quest, after saving Mr. Rusu’s house in Bridge of Spirits, using only your wits and the new magical bow given to you. But getting into the Forgotten Forest can’t be done until you open the giant stone door blocking it off, and the blue crystals needed to do so don’t seem to be playing along. Fortunately, we’ve put together this guide on how to open the Kena Forgotten Forest puzzle door and get through to the other side.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO