Katie Nolan, a one-time rising star at ESPN after being lured from Fox Sports, announced today online that she’s leaving the sports network. “I’ve thought about sending this tweet for weeks and I still have no clue how to make it not make you all roll your eyes,” Nolan wrote on Twitter. “Alas: the obvious thing has happened. I no longer work at ESPN. I’m really grateful for my time here. I made incredible friendships and valuable mistakes.” Nolan seemed to be on a rocket toward sports stardom when she left Fox in 2016 to move to ESPN. She received a hefty raise...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO