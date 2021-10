One in six children in England had a mental health disorder in 2021, according to a new survey by the NHS.Figures released today by NHS Digital also show there has been a significant deterioration in mental health for children and young people in the past four years.Separately, NHS England has today accepted, in new guidance to the NHS, that up to 1.5 million people may be waiting for mental health treatment and are yet to receive it as a result of the impact of coronavirus.The survey of more than 3,600 young people found 17 per cent of children aged six...

