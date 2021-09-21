CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden, LGBTQ Community Recognize 10th Anniversary of ‘Don't Ask, Don't Tell' Repeal

NBC San Diego
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden on Monday recognized the 10-year anniversary of the end of "don't ask, don't tell," a policy that forced gay, lesbian and bisexual military service members to hide their sexuality. Then-President Bill Clinton signed the policy into law in 1993 as a compromise to end the existing ban...

www.nbcsandiego.com

