Buena Vista County, IA

Zoning board votes down $350 million soybean crush plant

By Tom Cullen
Storm Lake Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Buena Vista County Planning & Zoning Commission on Monday recommended denying the rezoning of a parcel that could one day house a $350 million soybean crush plant. Board members cited a bevy of concerns raised mostly by residents of Lake Creek Country Club, which is across the street from the proposed development on Highway 7. Around 100 Lake Creek residents and neighboring landowners packed into the Buena Vista County Engineer’s Office, pleading for the board to consider increased truck traffic, noise and the county’s most recent comprehensive plan in 2009, which.

www.stormlake.com

