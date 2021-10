Penn State junior linebacker Brandon Smith was selected Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week on Monday, announced by the league office. Smith had a big impact in Penn State’s 28-20 win over Auburn on Saturday. Smith won his first career Big Ten weekly honor. He is Penn State’s first Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week since Robert Windsor on Nov. 12, 2018. The junior tallied a career-high 10 tackles against the Tigers. He added a tackle for loss, a pass breakup and a QB hurry. Smith recorded seven tackles in the first half. Three of his 10 tackles held Auburn to one or less yards.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO