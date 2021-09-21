The Lonesome Polecat (state variant): Wethersfield! Wackiness! Words!

Howdy,

Wethersfield spent a little more time going live at practices during the preseason to get its players used to tackling having done no hitting since November 2019.

It helps that the Eagles have players who are predisposed to getting after it.

The Wethersfield defense came up with two big plays late to ice last Friday's 21-18 win over Berlin.

"Training-camp wise, we were really focused on fundamentals, the little things, after taking two years off (because of the pandemic)," Eagles head coach Matt McKinnon said. "The football IQ, you have kids who were playing freshman football who are then under the lights. They missed that JV year, so we took things slow and didn't put much in offensively or defensively the first week. We wanted to play fast and play hard and add a little each week.

"We had a really great off-season even though there was COVID. We were in the weight room and meetings, that kind of stuff. We knew the kids were jumpy to get back out there and we have a strong junior class. You combine all that and I knew we'd be competitive. We're 2-0 and we have to stay aggressive but we're naturally aggressive and don't have to teach that, which helps. You can't teach that."

Wethersfield led the Redcoats 21-18 late in the game when Berlin moved to the Eagles' 40-yard line.

Senior linebacker Cooper Moreau sacked Lorenzo Miele to push Berlin back behind midfield.

T.J. Smith, another senior linebacker, intercepted a pass on the next play at the Wethersfield 40 with 1 minute, 16 seconds remaining.

"I was thinking, 'oh, God, please catch it," McKinnon chuckled. "Holden Speed (a senior defensive lineman) had (a sack) earlier.

"Hats off to them (Berlin). They played a great game and they're a great team. We had a great week of practice. It was our first home game since 2019 so the kids just rose to the occasion. … Our backs were against the wall a little bit but we matched their aggression and the chips fell a little bit our way for us."

Senior cornerback Tanner Healy, Smith and Speed are the only players with any varsity experience having played sparingly as freshman. Speed also foiled a two-point conversion attempt by Berlin with the latter trailing, 14-12, with 7:52 remaining.

Mathyas Nieves then scored on a 72-yard kickoff return to give the Eagles a 21-12 lead.

Junior quarterback Wil Bankowski is among the dozens of new starters and threw touchdown passes to junior Ethan Lemos (21 yards) and sophomore Luis Montalvo (19).

"He was the freshman QB (two years ago)," McKinnon said. "He took some reps last fall. I knew in my mind last season that it would be a miracle to play so I started to groom him little-by-little. He had some growing pains but he's a true leader. Right now, everything is positive for him. He's a competitor who really wants to win."

The Eagles play at Bristol Central (1-1) on Friday night followed by an Oct. 1 home game against Windsor.

• • • •

Week 2 sure seemed to have a lot of wacky games.

Fairfield Prep is a good place to start. It's ranked seventh in The Day's coaches’ poll, yet needed to score off two blocked punts in the third quarter before scoring the go-ahead touchdown late to squeeze past winless Hillhouse last Friday night, 20-13.

That the Jesuits struggled was surprising given they opened the season with a 29-16 win over highly-touted Hand on Sept. 10. Voters in the GameTimeCT/New Haven Register media poll took notice and jumped Prep up to seventh last week after it was unranked.

Joe D’Elia and Karsten Kaminski both scored on a blocked punt for the Jesuits. Tim Pearson also caught a 47-yard pass from Connor Smith for the go-ahead touchdown with 2:25 left in the game.

Ralph Hawkins had four catches for 158 yards and two touchdowns, both thrown by Keyandre Smith, for the Academics.

That same night, the Granby/Canton co-op edged the Stafford/East Windsor/Somers co-op 21-20 in which four of the game's six touchdowns were scored by the defenses.

Granby's Luke Maher scored on a 16-yard interception return in addition to a go-ahead 6-yard touchdown run with 9:07 left in the game. He also had 27 carries for 141 yards and caught two passes for 43 yards.

Logan Briggs (19 yards) and Timothy Dickinson (50) both scored on interception returns for S/EW/S. Briggs also returned a fumble 40 yards to cut his team’s deficit to 21-20 with 4:01 remaining. The Bulldogs went for two but didn’t get it.

Josiah Williams made two open-field tackles inside of New London's 5-yard line with 30 seconds left to preserve the Whalers' 13-6, season-opening win over Guilford last Friday. Jonathon Mercado scored on a 10-yard run, Williams scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 13-yard run with 6:33 left in the game and Lio Griffin Hill added punts of 47, 43 and 48 yards for New London.

There is a concept in the fake foots balls (fantasy football) called “stacking,” whereby you take a few players from one NFL team, including a quarterback, and start them all at the same time in hopes that they all go nuts that weekend and earn you a bevy of points.

We mention this because if there was state high school fantasy football, then Newington’s Padraig Brown and Austyn Howe would’ve just about won someone the weekend by themselves during last Friday’s 52-42 win over Manchester.

Howe had five catches for 99 yards and three touchdowns, ran 25 times for 135 yards and a touchdown, ran for two conversions and caught three more (FYI — that would’ve given him 61 fantasy points in a points-per-reception league). His five two-conversions would put him in a five-way tie for the second-most in a game in state high school history, according to the Connecticut High School Record Book. Kyren Petteway set the state record when he ran for six for recently-defunct Sacred Heart/Kaynor Tech co-op on Oct. 13, 2016.

Brown completed 14 of 21 passes for 275 yards and five touchdowns for Newington and Shakir Smith had 25 carries for 135 yards and a touchdown. Josiah Ross added eight catches for 108 yards and a touchdown.

The Red Hawks’ Adrian Parker had as good a stat-night of anyone, too. He completed 20 of 27 passes for 334 yards and four touchdowns and ran five times for 47 yards and two scores. Jared Lindstrom had six catches for 121 yards and three touchdowns and Daylen Loyola needed just three receptions to rack up 117 yards and a score.

The ending of last Friday's Bristol Eastern vs. RHAM game would've benefitted from having that large flat screen TV St. Joseph has on its sideline so the official could've done a video review.

Eastern led 13-7 and RHAM ran a third-and-goal play with seconds left. Ryan McLaughlin threw a pass to Jimmy Hulland that moved the RAPTORS to the Lancers' 1-yard line, but Matt Hornick of the Bristol Press reported that the pass hit the ground. Nevertheless, an official ruled it was a completion with four seconds remaining with the clock running.

The clock operator stopped the clock, though, giving the Raptors a chance to run a fourth-down play. The officials disagreed if Max Nylen had scored, then negated the play because the clock shouldn't have stopped and RHAM didn't have timeouts left, thus ending the game.

Hamden, meanwhile, used defense and special teams to grind out a 13-6 overtime win over West Haven last Friday in an old-school slugfest. Camyran Winder blocked two punts, scored on an 81-yard interception return and broke up a fourth-down pass in overtime to end the game. Here’s how defensive the game was — Hamden managed just 87 yards on 42 plays, including 25 carries for 29 yards. Sam Doumah ran for a game-winning 10-yard touchdown. Hamden also has the early frontrunner for best name of the 2021 season on its roster — sophomore KING RICHARD WATKINS.

Hartford Public scored twice in the fourth quarter to rally past Lewis Mills last Friday, 14-13. Jaheim Cole scored on a 3-yard run and Christian Garcia returned a punt 53 yards to close the Owls’ deficit to 13-12. TaSani Roach followed by running for the go-ahead conversion. Public is 2-0 for the first time since 2012 when it opened the season with three wins. Jack Stanislaw threw two touchdown passes in the first quarter for Mills.

Third-ranked Greenwich and Ridgefield had a really weird one. Greenwich went ahead 21-0 early in the second quarter and led by as much as 35-7 and 42-14 in the third quarter.

The Tigers proceeded to go all feral and scored 20 and the Cardinals held on for a 42-34 win.

Ridgefield kicked off to the Cardinals with three timeouts remaining. Greenwich had a third-and-9 from its own 22 and quarterback Jack Wilson took off running, was met by defenders well before he reached the 32 and managed an 11-yard gain for a first down.

James Babb ran for an 8-yard gain on second-and-7 to ice the game with under 2 minutes left and Ridgefield out of timeouts.

The Tigers had an edge in plays (69-38) and offensive yards (355-249). Justin Keller also completed 23 of 58 passes for 299 yards and five touchdowns.

Greenwich had the edge in turnovers and special teams. Logan Galletta scored on a 65-yard punt return to give it a 21-0 lead with 9:36 left in the first half.

Griffin Galletta blindsided Keller from behind as the latter was set to pass and the Cardinals’ Cameron Doyle recovered the fumble at the Ridgefield 38-yard line with less than two minutes in the second quarter.

Wilson threw a pass to James Wailgum on the next play for a 33-yard touchdown and a 28-7 Cardinals lead.

The Tigers drove to the Greenwich 3-yard line with 27 seconds left in the half. Keller tried to run a keeper on second down, fumbled as he was grabbed by Logan Galletta and the latter recovered the ball.

Griffin Galletta struck again as he intercepted a pass for a 30-yard touchdown to push the Cardinals lead to 42-14 with 1:33 left in the third quarter.

Wilson completed 13 of 19 passes for 95 yards with a touchdown and Babb ran six times for 55 yards and two scores.

The weekend's wildest finish took place up at Woodstock Academy last Saturday as Norwich Free Academy rallied late and then had to hold off the CENTAURS, 21-20.

Woodstock led 14-7 at halftime.

Jayden Desilus completed 13 of 26 for 172 yards with three touchdowns for NFA. The last of his touchdown passes was for 5 yards to Jake Kenney with 5:19 remaining. He threw a two-point conversion to Maxon Pierre Louis to give the Wildcats a 21-14 lead.

Woodstock's Ethan Davis threw a 14-yard touchdown to Carter Saracina with 46 seconds left and went for two but NFA’s Gage Hinckley tackled Davis at the Wildcats’ 1-yard line.

The Centaurs successfully executed an onside kick and attempted a 42-yard field goal with nine seconds left. Jordan Ribeiro blocked it to give NFA the win.

Davis threw for 250 yards with two touchdowns and ran for 60 yards and a score for Woodstock.

• • • •

Connecticut high school football may have returned this season despite the pandemic, but COVID-19 has been making life difficult for players, coaches and athletic directors (the latter who are scrambling to reschedule games).

Avon had to postpone its first two games as contract tracing and quarantine protocols left it with too few players, head coach Jeff Redman and athletic director Tim Filon told Gerry deSimas Jr. of the Collinsville Press.

Both Wallingford teams, Lyman Hall and Sheehan, had their respective games postponed to Oct. 8 after a player on the team of a common opponent tested positive for COVID-19, according to Bryant Carpenter of the Meriden Record-Journal.

Nearly half of Sheehan was quarantined due to contract tracing and did not have enough players to face Hand last Friday, Carpenter reported. Sheehan played East Haven in Week 1.

Lyman Hall was supposed to play East Haven last Friday.

No one told Carpenter on the record if the case originated in East Haven.

"All I can tell you is it had nothing to do with us," Lyman Hall athletic director Steve Baker told Carpenter.

Other games that were postponed were Westhill at Trumbull (to Oct. 8), Waterbury Career at Crosby (Oct. 16), North Branford at Old Saybrook/Westbrook (indefinitely) and the Gilbert/NW Regional/Housatonic Regional co-op at the Coventry/Windham Tech/Bolton/Lyman Memorial co-op (indefinitely).

East Hartford's game at New Britain scheduled to be played last Friday was moved to Monday.

The CIAC's policy this fall doesn't require vaccinated students and staff to be quarantined after being in close contact with a known COVID-19 case as long as they remain asymptomatic.

Unvaccinated asymptomatic students who were in a close contact of a known COVID-19 case must quarantine for 10 days with a negative test on the eighth day or later, or 14 days without a test.

The same quarantine protocol applies to vaccinated and unvaccinated students who experience COVID-19 symptoms after close contact.

There were some coaches who weren't thrilled a few years ago when the CIAC added a second bye week into the schedule (teams may play a maximum of 10 regular-season games over 12 weeks).

There will be a few teams this season who will need those byes to reschedule postponed games.

• • • •

Two quick plugs for features from the GameTimeCT/New Haven Register monolith. The first is a humorous column by Jeff Jacobs Jingleheimer Schmidt in which he rode the bus with the Quinebaug Valley Pride on its 220-mile round trip from Danielson to Danbury to play the Abbott Tech/Immaculate co-op last Saturday.

Proud Stratford native Joe "Buckets" Morelli, meanwhile, wrote about how athletic directors are getting teams to games when there's a statewide bus shortage.

Check both stories out because it's worth your time.

• • • •

Behold, The Day's Top 10 state coaches’ poll: 1. St. Joseph (2-0, six first-place votes); 2. Darien (2-0, seven first-place votes); 3. Greenwich (2-0); 4. New Canaan (2-0); 5. Newtown (2-0); 6. Southington (2-0); 7. Fairfield Prep (2-0); 8. Cheshire (2-0); 9. Xavier (2-0), and, 10. Windsor (2-0). Hand (0-1) dropped out after being 10th last week.

• • • •

The GameTimeCT/New Haven Register/Hearst Inc. Monolith Top 10 media poll: 1. Darien (13 first-place votes); 2. St. Joseph (five first-place votes); 3. Newtown (three first-place votes); 4. Greenwich (one first-place vote); 5. New Canaan; 6. Southington; 7. Fairfield Prep; 8. Xavier; 9. Hand, and, 10. Killingly. The media ranked Cheshire 11th and Windsor 15th. Killingly is 13th in The Day's poll and Hand is tied for 14th.

• • • •

Ned Freeman’s cold, calculating computer rankings for CalPreps.com: 1. St. Joseph; 2. Greenwich; 3. Fairfield Prep; 4. Southington; 5. Hand; 6. Newtown; 7. Wilton (2-0); 8. Maloney; 9. Cheshire; and 10. New Canaan. Darien is 13th (yes), Xavier is 15th, Killingly 18th and Windsor is 19th.

We've written before how it takes the computer model a few weeks to get a clear read on things, but we'd really like to know what's going through its processors when perennial powers Darien and New Canaan are being ranked below Wilton, a fellow Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference resident. We thought it could be Darien and New Canaan's schedule (they've both bludgeoned two winless teams) but, and this isn't to pick on Wilton, the latter has beaten two winless teams.

Eh, who knows. It's all a bunch of ones and zeros to us.

• • • •

Dig the ballot Polecat HQ filed for the aforementioned media poll:

1. Newtown: Going to find out Friday night if I was ahead of the curve or WRONG.

2. Darien

3. St. Joseph

4. New Canaan

5. Greenwich

6. Xavier

7. Fairfield Prep

8. Southington

9. Maloney

10. Cheshire

11. Ridgefield

12. Killingly

13. Hall

14. Wethersfield

15. Hand

• • • •

NOTABLES~!

Riley Jordan ran 24 times for 168 yards and two scores as St. Joseph beat Staples last Friday, 35-14, its 25th straight win. Matt Morrissey also completed 20 of 28 passes for 191 yards with two interceptions and ran 11 times for 88 yards and two touchdowns for the Cadets. … Tighe Cummiskey ran four times for 81 yards and two touchdowns as Darien downed Bridgeport Central last Friday, 47-0.

The most absurd stat of the #cthsfb weekend — New Canaan outgained McMahon 312 yards to minus-60 in last Friday's 50-0 win. Yes. Henry Cunney completed 6 of 10 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns for the Rams and Vin Cognetta scored on a 30-yard interception return. ... Dylan Magazu ran seven times for 104 yards and three touchdowns and completed 10-of-13 passes for 142 yards and a score as Newtown thumped New Milford last Friday, 34-7.

Jack Barnum completed 12 of 24 passes for 134 yards with two touchdowns and an INT in Southington’s 28-7 win over Glastonbury last Friday. Austin Pszczolkowski (please don’t make us pronounce that) added 13 tackles, including eight solo and five for a loss, with 2.5 sacks for the Blue Knights. ... Christian Russo had 18 carries for 176 yards and two touchdowns as Cheshire shut out North Haven last Friday, 28-0. Jeffery Gonzalez added 12 tackles (including 10 solo) for Cheshire. ... Drew Kron completed 11 of 14 passes for 207 yards and scored on runs of 27 and 2 yards as Xavier downed Wilbur Cross last Friday, 56-12. D.J. Wright scored on runs of 4, 12 and 11 yards for the Falcons.

Jameson Fauth scored on catches of 47, 39 and 23 yards from David Kacpryzski as Holy Cross took down Kennedy last Thursday, 35-14. ... Darell McKnight ran 30 times for 242 yards and three touchdowns in Ansonia’s 28-13 win over Oxford last Friday. Dave Cassetti ran 10 times for 141 yards and caught an 11-yard TD from Chris Kaminski for Ansonia, which stopped two Wolverines drives in the second quarter after it cross the latter’s 10-yard line. ... Shane Santiago ran 11 times for 108 yards and two third-quarter touchdowns as Shelton shut out Amity last Friday, 14-0. Matt Lockavitch added 10 solo tackles for the Gaels.

No one in the known (or unknown) universe loves an unyielding run game more than the staff at Polecat HQ which is why we’ll admit that we have a soft spot for Killingly. Soren Nief ran 13 times for 102 yards and two touchdowns in Killingly’s 42-14 win over East Lyme last Friday. Jack Sharpe also ran 20 times for 95 yards and a touchdown. RPO — RUN PEOPLE OVER. Ben Jax also scored on a 95-yard kickoff return for Team RPO. ... Lorenzo Miele completed 13 of 30 passes for 206 yards with a touchdown and an interception and scored on a 3-yard run for Berlin in its loss to Wethersfield. Jon D’Amore added 14 solo tackles and a sack.

Hey, Class S hopefuls — start breaking down Bloomfield game film now. It scored 35 in the second quarter of last Friday’s 48-0 blowout of Plainville with Dallas Rose needing just nine carries to run for 103 yards and two touchdowns. Cornellius Patrick had six carries for 89 yards and two touchdowns, Shane Bell scored on a 65-yard punt return and Trevon Ortiz scored on a 42-yard pass from Darrien Foster for the WARHAWKS (2-0).

Windsor's Elijah Cromartie has picked up where he left off in 2019. The junior completed 16 of 27 passes for 240 yards and three TDs and scored on a 20-yard run in last Friday’s 39-0 shutout over Enfield. … Kenny McMillan ran 17 times for 69 yards and three touchdowns as Maloney pulled away in the second half to beat Conard last Friday, 33-14.

Notre Dame of West Haven sure is happy that quarterback Matthew Piechota is only a junior. He completed 8 of 16 passes for 186 yards with four touchdowns and ran six times for 55 yards as the Green Knights blitzed Harding last Friday, 65-22. Jake Staton ran 14 times for 123 yards and four touchdowns and Robby Torres had two catches for 42 yards and two scores for the Green Knights (1-1). If they can get through the annual SCC Tier I bloodbath with no more than three losses, then they have a shot to qualify for the Class M playoffs and will be more battletested than the rest.

Lucian Tedeschi ran seven times for 65 yards and a touchdown and completed 3-of-4 passes for 149 yards with two touchdowns as Stonington downed the Griswold/Wheeler co-op last Friday, 60-0, to snap its 14-game losing streak and win its first game in 1,058 days. Will French scored on a 1-yard run and a 54-yard punt return for the Bears (1-1). Their last win was on Oct. 26, 2018 when it beat Waterford, 42-28.

Sean Clinkscales ran 24 times for 169 yards and three touchdowns and kicked three extra points as Torrington stunned Naugatuck last Friday, 27-19. Tyler Semonich added 14 carries for 100 and a touchdown for the Red Raiders, who ran 51 times for 320 yards and attempted just one pass because that’s the way The Almighty intended football to be played. RUN THE DAMN BALL. ... Speaking of running said damn ball, Camryn Edwards ran 21 times for 274 yards and four touchdowns and caught a 41-yard touchdown pass as Norwalk raced past Fairfield Warde last Friday, 46-13. Mysonne Pollard also had two interceptions for Norwalk.

— UConn-bound Victor Rosa had 20 carries for 239 yards and three touchdowns and completed 7 of 13 passes for 77 yards with a touchdown and interception to pace Bristol Central past South Windsor last Friday, 27-0. Johnny Rios added two sacks for Central. ... Connor Ouellette ran 19 times for 137 yards and two touchdowns as E.O. Smith beat Farmington last Friday, 31-7. Tyler Holcomb had two interceptions for the Panthers.

Bradley Barcello ran 19 times for 287 yards and three touchdowns, a sack and an interception in Weston’s 38-7 win over Bethel last Friday. ... Zyair Coleman ran six times for 45 yards and two touchdowns as Platt downed Middletown last Friday 43-7. Amari Robinson added 10 carries for 139 yards and a touchdown for Platt. ... Woodie Janki ground out 114 yards on 27 carries with two touchdowns in Barlow's 21-7 win over Notre Dame of Fairfield last Saturday. Zack Herman added 10 solo tackles and two sacks for Barlow. Ariel Hanley had two sacks for the Lancers, who also have a player with a great name — sophomore Bryson RAZOR.

Seymour's Caden Drezek completed 6 of 9 passes for 96 yards and four touchdowns in a 56-6 rout of Wilby last Friday. Christian Sheehan ran five times for 119 yards and two touchdowns for the Wildcats and Caleb Nimo-Sefah ran 12 times for 129 yards and a TD. Sean Foster (two catches, 40 yards) and T.J. Lester (two catches, 34) both caught two touchdowns. ... Kyle Thomas scored on runs of 1, 10 and 20 yards as Danbury downed Stamford last Friday, 35-13. ... Andrew Nye threw five touchdown passes in Morgan’s 36-22 win over Haddam-Killingworth last Friday. Alex Fratamico and Ethan Ranaudo both caught two touchdowns for the Huskies. But where was the run game?

MORE GLORIOUS RUNNING — Hall's Leo Perreira ran 34 times for 208 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Warriors to one of the better wins last weekend, 43-27 over Simsbury last Saturday. Eli Salomons also completed 14 of 16 passes for 253 yards with two touchdowns for Hall. Landon Cacio, Matt Farber, Hudson Holland and Landon Traverse (because one Landon isn’t enough) all recovered fumbles, too. We'd be fools not to mention that earlier in the week Perreira ran 27 times for 173 yards and SIX touchdowns in a 46-42 scramble over East Hartford (Monday, Sept. 13). Keep up all this running, Perreira and Hall. ... Evan Wallace ran 15 times for 180 yards and two touchdowns and completed 12 of 19 passes for 126 yards for Simsbury in its game versus Southington. John Mairano added 18 carries for 136 yards and two scores and Isaac Rivera had 12 tackles (five solo).

Ryan Outlow ran for 191 yards and five touchdowns as Ledyard ran down Bacon Academy last Saturday, 47-0. James Green ran for 149 yards and two touchdowns for the Colonels. ... Jake Brenek completed 11 of 21 passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns as Thames River flew past the Bullard-Havens/Kolbe Cathedral co-op on Saturday, 33-6. Seth Cunningham ran 18 times for 120 yards and scored twice for the Crusaders and Dom Martinez had four catches for 53 yards and scored twice.

Dominic Mangiafico had seven carries for 90 yards, eight solo tackles and two sacks for Ellington in its 28-6 win over CREC on Saturday. Zack Killoran also completed 10 of 17 passes for 165 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions for the Purple Knights. ... Justin McCormack completed 7 of 11 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown and ran eight times for 41 yards and two scores as the New Fairfield REBELS ran down Brookfield last Saturday, 36-10. Jason Caswell ran 21 times for 128 yards and a touchdown and Kevin Martinson had two sacks for New Fairfield, which ran 43 glorious times for 316 yards and four TDs.

• • • •

We're not sure about the status of the statewide edition of Lonesome Polecat the next few weeks because our other beat, the Connecticut Sun, is about to go haywire with El Sol beginning its playoff run on Sept. 28. They'll be playing games every other day at times, so between that, other work for TEAMDAY~! and life we may not have the elbenty hours required each weekend (and Monday) to construct this behemoth.

Regardless, we love you and will be thinking about you. Yes, you.

• • • •

That's all for now. Thanks for reading. More soon. MAYBE.

Adios....