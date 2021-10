WWE's next pay-per-view, Extreme Rules 2021, has already seen a few changes in the past week. The WWE Championship match between Bobby Lashley and Randy Orton was bumped to this week's Raw, and by the end of the night, Big E was the new champion thanks to his Money in the Bank contract. Meanwhile, the Universal Championship match got its own shake-up when Finn Balor revived his alter-ego "The Demon" for his rematch with Roman Reigns. WWE then announced on Thursday that The Usos would be defending their SmackDown Tag Team Championships against The Street Profits in a rematch from last week's SmackDown at Madison Square Garden.

WWE ・ 14 DAYS AGO