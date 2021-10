So far, three child tax credit payments have been disbursed to qualified families -- the fourth will arrive in just over two weeks. If you've been getting all the checks so far, but your circumstances have changed or you'd rather get a bigger tax refund in 2022, there's still time to opt out. The next deadline is less than a week away. Unenrolling now means that you won't receive the October, November and December payments.

INCOME TAX ・ 1 DAY AGO