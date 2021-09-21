CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanchez homers, Yanks beat Rangers 4-3 to gain in wild card

NEW YORK (AP) -- Maligned for poor defense and a bat that failed to fulfill promise for long stretches, Gary Sanchez impresses the Yankees with resilience. With New York reeling after consecutive blowouts, Sanchez sparked a revival with an early go-ahead home run. Chad Green and Aroldis Chapman headlined four relievers who combined for 4 2/3 scoreless innings in a 4-3 victory over the Texas Rangers on Monday night that boosted the Yankees within a half-game of Toronto for the second AL wild card.

yanksgoyard.com

Yankees: 3 non-shortstops NYY should pay big money for this offseason

The New York Yankees officially moved Gleyber Torres off shortstop starting Monday afternoon, and not a moment too soon. Unfortunately, based on the current construction of their infield, they also had to move two other players off their positions to accommodate the switch; the struggling Gio Urshela is now at short, and the powerless DJ LeMahieu is now at third. Less than ideal.
The Spun

New York Yankees Announce Significant Roster Move

The New York Yankees have lost eight of their last nine games and will need to battle hard to get a Wildcard spot in the playoffs. In an effort to fix some issues, the Yankees are making a pretty significant roster move. According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, the Yankees...
WestfairOnline

Former Yankees star Mark Teixeira sells Greenwich estate for $7M

Former New York Yankees first baseman and ESPN personality Mark Teixeira has sold his Greenwich estate for $7 million, according to Realtor.com. The property, whose address was not disclosed, includes a Shingle-style home set on 2.4 acres. The gated abode features six bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms. The main two floors offer 9,764 square feet of total living space.
southernillinoisnow.com

Yanks pass Jays in AL wild-card race

UNDATED (AP) — There’s been a slight shift in the American League race, with the Toronto Blue Jays on the outside looking in. The Jays were beaten at home by the Twins, the Yankees clobbered the Indians and the Red Sox knocked off the Orioles. Corey Kluber beat his old...
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 4, Rangers 3: Yanks bullpen twirls gem

With Robbie Ray pitching for the Blue Jays in their game against the Rays, this game became even more of a must-win scenario for the Yankees, and that’s exactly what they did. Gary Sánchez’s home run set the tone early, the bullpen pitched lights-out, and Aroldis Chapman locked down the save.
Yanks rally to move into AL Wild Card picture

NEW YORK -- The world went silent for Gleyber Torres as he strode to Yankee Stadium’s home plate in the eighth inning on Wednesday, flashing back to a previous at-bat in the game that had resulted in a bases-loaded strikeout. He’d steeled himself for the next chance, and now it had arrived.
semoball.com

Garcia sets rookie HR record in 7-6 Rangers win over Angels

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- Adolis Garcia set a Rangers rookie record for home runs and RBIs and Brock Holt put Texas ahead for the first time with a two-run double in the eighth inning of a series-clinching 7-6 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday. Shohei Ohtani, the two-way...
semoball.com

Yankees put Voit on IL with sore left knee, recall RHP Abreu

TORONTO (AP) -- The New York Yankees put slugger Luke Voit on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a sore left knee and recalled right-hander Albert Abreu from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Voit, who underwent knee surgery in March, limped back to the dugout after running to first base in a pinch-hit...
semoball.com

Yankees INF LeMahieu leaves game with sore right hip

TORONTO (AP) -- New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu left a game Thursday night against the Blue Jays in the sixth inning because of right hip soreness. LeMahieu went 0 for 3 with a strikeout before being replaced. Gio Urshela moved from shortstop to third base and Tyler Wade went to short.
semoball.com

Judge HRs twice, Yankees beat Jays 6-2 to extend WC lead

TORONTO (AP) -- Aaron Judge hit two of New York's five home runs and the Yankees extended their AL wild-card lead by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 6-2 Thursday night. Gleyber Torres and Anthony Rizzo also connected off Blue Jays starter Robbie Ray, and Brett Gardner added a solo homer as New York (91-68) slimmed its magic number to clinch a postseason spot to two. The Yankees host AL East-champion Tampa Bay in their final series of the regular season.
FanSided

Astros should be fuming at Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier incident

The Houston Astros should be frustrated over how the Tampa Bay Rays’ incident involving Kevin Kiermaier was handled. If you ask MLB fans what comes to mind when they hear someone mention the Houston Astros, it’s likely something to do with the organization’s infamous sign-stealing scandal. Understandably so, the Astros won’t be able to live that down anytime soon.
USA Today

Tatis slugs 39th homer, Padres beat Giants to gain on Cards

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. hit his NL-leading 39th homer, and the San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 7-4 on Thursday to earn a series split. The Padres moved within half a game of the idle Cardinals for the second NL wild card at 76-70. San Diego starts a three-game series in St. Louis on Friday.
