Dracut, MA

Dracut’s Timothy Picard up to par for Bentley golf team

By Christopher Hurley
Lowell Sun
 10 days ago

Timothy Picard and the Bentley University golf team finished day one of the 11-team Penmen Fall Invitational in fourth place, Sept. 20. A Dracut native, and Lowell Catholic graduate, Picard was one of a handful of Bentley golfers playing at the Derryfield Country Club. Bentley turned in a 297-288-585 and will enter Tuesday’s final round trailing host Southern New Hampshire University (280-280-560), Post University (287-289-576) and Assumption University (290-294-584).

www.lowellsun.com

