Dracut’s Timothy Picard up to par for Bentley golf team
Timothy Picard and the Bentley University golf team finished day one of the 11-team Penmen Fall Invitational in fourth place, Sept. 20. A Dracut native, and Lowell Catholic graduate, Picard was one of a handful of Bentley golfers playing at the Derryfield Country Club. Bentley turned in a 297-288-585 and will enter Tuesday’s final round trailing host Southern New Hampshire University (280-280-560), Post University (287-289-576) and Assumption University (290-294-584).www.lowellsun.com
