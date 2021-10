Police received a call at 1:07 a.m. Sept. 25 about a loud party on Lewis Road. The caller said it could be heard from across the West Branch of the Rocky River and believed there was a live band playing. Police arrived there and heard the loud music but did not find a large party. The homeowner told police there were about 15 people at the residence who were performing karaoke. They were told to cut the volume in half, but they were ending for the night anyway.

OLMSTED FALLS, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO