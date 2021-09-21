Denny G. Park

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleDenny G. Park, 75, of Nashua, a well-known local barber, passed away at his home, Saturday morning, September 18, 2021, after a brief illness. Born in Bennington, Vermont on August 17, 1946, he was a son of the late William and Lula M. (Hollis) Park. Denny grew up in Williamstown, Massachusetts and was a graduate of Mount Greylock High School, where he played on the “Mounties” varsity football team. An Army veteran, Mr. Park served during the Vietnam War from February 1968 to February 1971.

