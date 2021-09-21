Sanchez homers, Yanks beat Rangers 4-3 to gain in wild card
NEW YORK (AP) -- Maligned for poor defense and a bat that failed to fulfill promise for long stretches, Gary Sanchez impresses the Yankees with resilience. With New York reeling after consecutive blowouts, Sanchez sparked a revival with an early go-ahead home run. Chad Green and Aroldis Chapman headlined four relievers who combined for 4 2/3 scoreless innings in a 4-3 victory over the Texas Rangers on Monday night that boosted the Yankees within a half-game of Toronto for the second AL wild card.www.darnews.com
Comments / 0