Oakland, CA

4 plead guilty in connection to 2020 killing of federal officer in Oakland

 10 days ago

Four people have pleaded guilty in connection with last year's killing of a federal officer who was guarding the Oakland federal building.

The men are accused of conspiring to destroy communications and other records about the May 29, 2020, killing of federal security officer David Patrick Underwood and attempted murder of his partner as they guarded the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building in Oakland.

RELATED: Photo shows vehicle suspected in connection with federal officer's death in Oakland

The officers were shot while a large demonstration over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis was underway nearby.

The four defendants agreed to plead guilty to obstruction of justice and will be sentenced early next year.

Another suspect, Steven Carrillo, 32, is accused of Underwood's killing as well as the fatal shooting of a Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Deputy.

Carrillo has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

