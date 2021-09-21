CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cincinnati, OH

Q&A | Fern Fournier on inclusivity in the Cincinnati skating community

By Emma Segrest
University of Cincinnati News Record
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen meeting fifth-year communication design student Fern Fournier, the first word that comes to mind is “cool.” From their shaved eyebrows to the hand painted handprint on their pants, Fournier gives off an aura of “here I am, take notice and don’t forget.” No one could forget Fournier, especially with the work they have been doing to make the local skate community around the University of Cincinnati (UC) a more inclusive, vibrant place.

www.newsrecord.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
westsidetoday.com

Weekly Skate Meetup Cultivates an Inclusive Community

L.A Skate Hunnies was born during the pandemic as a way to connect with others through exercise, in just over a year the group has grown into a large community cultivating inclusivity. Video brought to you by The Bike Shop Santa Monica.
SANTA MONICA, CA
KING-5

Skate where the pros practice at the Seattle Kraken Community Iceplex

SEATTLE — Grab your skates! The Kraken Community Iceplex is now open at Seattle's Northgate Mall. The facility houses three NHL-sized ice rinks including the Kraken's practice rink – but you don't need to be a pro to skate here. The Iceplex offers public skate sessions for $15 seven days a week. Skates are available to rent for $5.
SEATTLE, WA
University of Cincinnati News Record

UC student brings composting accessibility to Clifton Heights

Fourth-year urban planning student Jay Leman has some interesting neighbors. The front of their driveway houses a party of worms, microbes and other soil-dwellers, but Leman doesn't mind. They know these creatures are working hard to create nutrient-rich compost to give back to the earth. Leman is part of the...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
Digital Collegian

Penn State hosts 1st Equity, Inclusion Carnival to create community among students

Clear weather lasted Friday afternoon for Penn State Student Orientation and Transition Programs' first Equity and Inclusion Carnival on the HUB-Robeson lawn. The carnival strived to create a greater sense of community bonding among sophomore students — who spent much of last year either at home or in dorm rooms throughout online learning — and showcase resources available to students.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
chatsports.com

Colts Fans and Stampede Blue Community Q&A - Week 3

Here at Stampede Blue we are continuing our weekly Fan Q&A. This gives YOU, the fans, an opportunity to have your questions answered. Please feel free to ask questions that cover a variety of possible topics, including player or team-specific questions, draft, free agency or ask about changes to site content or about the site writing team.
SPORTS
Shelbyville News

Community rallying around 'Q'

The town of Morristown and community at large are rallying around a member of the Morristown boys’ basketball team – and the Boys and Girls Club is wanting to help. Quinton Batton, a Morristown High School senior known as “Q,” was recently diagnosed with leukemia. He is expected to be in the hospital for the next 6-9 months, meaning he will not be able to play his final season on the basketball team.
MORRISTOWN, IN
illinoisstate.edu

New RSOs focus on inclusion, empowerment, and community

With over 400 registered student organizations (RSOs) on campus, Illinois State offers students a multitude of opportunities to explore their interests, develop new hobbies, and build a community. As new Redbirds with their own unique passions enroll every year, that number only continues to grow. In the past year, Redbirds...
NORMAL, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skate Parks#Photography#Q A#Uc#Daap#Tnr#Covid#Skate Takeover#Roller Derby
University of Cincinnati News Record

UC students set sail with revitalized sailing club

Most students at the University of Cincinnati (UC) spend their Sundays sleeping in, recovering from parties the night before or catching up on homework due that evening. But, a dedicated group of around 15 students use their Sundays to rise early and make the trek out to Cowan Lake. The cool water temperatures and 57-minute drive don't deter these students. After all, the water is the segue to their true passion: sailing.
CINCINNATI, OH
wchstv.com

Charleston opens first community skate park on Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — It has been a year and a half in the making, but Charleston now has its first skate park. The park, located under the interstate bridge near Magic Island, had its grand opening this Thursday afternoon with the skaters taking out the ribbon. Charleston's skate park...
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Buffalo News

Q&A: Gabriel Davis on giving back to the community, fishing and chasing hogs

Buffalo Bills second-year wide receiver Gabriel Davis is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game with an ankle injury, but he’ll still have plenty of family and friends at Hard Rock Stadium. Davis, who grew up about three hours from Miami, has had two significant games against the Dolphins in his...
NFL
University of Cincinnati News Record

A weekend getaway: 5 destinations for taking a break

Going to a university located in a city is undeniably great and comes with a plethora of perks. That being said, it's always nice to take a break from the hustle and bustle of Cincinnati, the stress of homework and exams. So, take a short weekend trip away from Clifton to relax and reset. Here are five nearby destinations that are great for a weekend getaway or the upcoming fall reading days.
CINCINNATI, OH
University of Cincinnati News Record

From Notre Dame to UC: Michael Young Jr. on being part of the Bearcat family

A love for the game of football and the desire for a change of scenery is all it took for a hungry leader to walk through the doors of University of Cincinnati football. After three seasons and a degree at the University of Notre Dame, Michael Young Jr. arrived in Cincinnati with one request: "Jr." must be included on his new red and black jersey.
CINCINNATI, OH
University of Cincinnati News Record

Women's tennis goes back-to-back against rival Xavier

The Cincinnati Women’s tennis team went across town this past weekend to face rival Xavier University, whom they fell 4-7 to, despite victoriously going 17-15 overall as a team in the invitational. Cincinnati freshman Elizabeth Pendergast was named singles Most Valuable Player of the Xavier Fall Invitational following her performance.
CINCINNATI, OH
Santa Monica Mirror

Weekly Skate Meetup Cultivates an Inclusive Community

L.A Skate Hunnies was born during the pandemic as a way to connect with others through exercise, in just over a year the group has grown into a large community cultivating inclusivity. Video brought to you by The Bike Shop Santa Monica.
SANTA MONICA, CA
brentwoodnewsla.com

Weekly Skate Meetup Cultivates an Inclusive Community

L.A Skate Hunnies was born during the pandemic as a way to connect with others through exercise, in just over a year the group has grown into a large community cultivating inclusivity. Video brought to you by The Bike Shop Santa Monica.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy