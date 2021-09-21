Q&A | Fern Fournier on inclusivity in the Cincinnati skating community

When meeting fifth-year communication design student Fern Fournier, the first word that comes to mind is “cool.” From their shaved eyebrows to the hand painted handprint on their pants, Fournier gives off an aura of “here I am, take notice and don’t forget.” No one could forget Fournier, especially with the work they have been doing to make the local skate community around the University of Cincinnati (UC) a more inclusive, vibrant place.