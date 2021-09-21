CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Prep work for $17.9M Wheeling Suspension Bridge rehab to begin soon

Weirton Daily Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHEELING — With a bid officially awarded to repair and rehabilitate the Wheeling Suspension Bridge, what’s next for the historic structure?. While preliminary work on the span is expected to begin over the coming weeks, the heavy construction work is expected to take place during the 2022 construction season, said West Virginia Division of Highways District 6 Engineer Tony Clark. Work is tentatively scheduled to wrap up on June 30, 2023.

