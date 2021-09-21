Reader disagrees with editorial on voting law

Your editorial concerning “Laws needed to protect the integrity of elections” completely misses the mark. I have seen no evidence of widespread voter fraud. As an independent voter I am completely baffled by the existing registration process in Georgia. You register and commit to a political party, and you are given a “voter registration card” that isn’t worth the paper it is printed on. You can not use that card to vote, you can not use that card for anything other than being a place holder for each political party to use for fundraising efforts. Either abolish voter registration or make it useful by taking a picture of the person at the time of registration and authorizing that card as a means to vote.