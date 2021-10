AJ McElkenny and Sam Ware each scored twice to lead Ramapo to an 8-0 win over Wayne Valley, in Franklin Lakes. The win kept Ramapo unbeaten at 8-0 on the season. Cole Duschang and Daris Redzematovic each tallied a goal and an assist in the win, while Kevin McDonough recorded a goal and two assists for Ramapo.

FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO