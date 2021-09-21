CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

County Commissioners Unanimously Approve Tax Reduction Without Reducing County Services, Projects

By Jacob Ogles
srqmagazine.com
 10 days ago

Owners of the average-valued home in Manatee County will see a $50 reduction on their county property taxes next year under a new tax cut approved by County Commissioners as part of the County’s 2021-22 budget. Commissioners unanimously approved next year's budget Tuesday, along with a plan set forth by County Administrator Dr. Scott Hopes which reduces next year’s property tax rate by .20 mills without sacrificing any County projects or programs.

