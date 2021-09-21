New College Foundation Announces Speakers for Its 2021-2022 New Topics Lecture Series
The New College Foundation announces the 2021-2022 season of New Topics, a six-part dynamic lecture series showcasing regional and national speakers from a broad range of disciplines exploring topical issues. The series runs from October through April and will be presented via the Zoom platform for the first two events. A decision to hold the subsequent lectures in person will be made in December. Each lecture will be presented at 5:30 pm. Tickets are $10, and free for New College students, faculty, staff and alumni.www.srqmagazine.com
Comments / 0