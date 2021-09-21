New College Foundation Announces Speakers for Its 2021-2022 New Topics Lecture Series

Lasting 24 hours or more, the events will feature the likes of Anastasia Kristensen, Blawan, Batu and Dr Rubinstein. fabric has announced a new series of 24-hour-plus parties. The first Continuum event is scheduled for November 20th, 2021, with Dave Clarke, Anastasia Kristensen, Tommy Four Seven, Rebekah, François X, Blawan, Varg2™, Tasha, Dr. Rubinstein and more locked in. This will be followed by RPR & Friends on December 11th, featuring a nine-hour set by a:rpia:r Soundsystem (AKA Rhadoo, Petre Inspirescu, Raresh) plus Batu, tINI and more. "It presents a lot of opportunities that you wouldn't have on a regular night," says fabric's creative director, Jorge Nieto. "It gives the opportunity to bring up-and-coming or mid-range artists and put them in-between heavyweight acts so they get the exposure they wouldn't get on a normal night." The series will continue in 2022, with events such as DJ Tennis & Friends in late January and Craig Richards Curates in February. The lineups for these shows will be revealed in the coming months. Watch a video about the inspiration for Continuum, and check the full lineup for the launch party.

8 DAYS AGO