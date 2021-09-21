This week’s high school football games still percolating

While Mercer County football teams ride out their second week of hiatus since all fall sports were placed on hold until classroom instruction resumes on Sept. 27, other area teams optimistically prepare for games.

The Tazewell Bulldogs’ slated game with Class 1 juggernaut Riverheads at Witten Field-Bulldogs Stadium is still on, but has been moved from Friday night to Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

Tazewell has also rescheduled it’s previously-postponed game with John Battle to Nov. 2.

Graham’s Friday night road trip to Galax to face the explosive Maroon Tide is still good to go. Richlands is still in the stages of arranging an opponent to step in for Bluefield, which would have played at Ernie Hicks Stadium this Friday if not for the county-wide high school sports shutdown.

Giles, which seems a little bit more like its old self after beating Narrows at Steve Ragsdale Stadium this past Friday, currently remains on track to face Fort Chiswell in Friday’s Mountain Empire District showdown for Homecoming.

Narrows, which got through its first five regular season games without a postponement, will remain open this week.

Bland County’s upcoming Friday night game with Eastern Montgomery, meanwhile, has been postponed until Monday, Sept. 27.

No changes reported for tonight’s scheduled 5:30 p.m. game between James Monroe and Pendleton County at Lindside, tonight. The Mavericks are still lined up to travel to Covington, Va. on Friday night for an interstate clash with the Cougars.

Mount View is still slated to play Man tonight at Vic Nystrom Stadium at 7:30 p.m. in a rescheduled game. The Golden Knights are currently expected to be open on Friday night.

Fresh off its interstate victory at Hurley, River View looks forward to taking on Van on Friday night at Bradshaw in a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.