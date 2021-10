With E3, the PlayStation Showcase, and a few Nintendo Directs behind us, the next big gaming showcase on the calendar for 2021 is the Tokyo Game Show, a presentation of the best that Japanese developers have to offer. Heads were turned when Square Enix announced that they’d be holding a “Square Enix Presents” showcase over the three days of the event, with a heavy focus on the Final Fantasy series. While they’d previously announced a lineup of games that they planned to show off, we’ve now gotten their exact schedule for the weekend – and there’s plenty more coming after the main event on Friday.

