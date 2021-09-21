Letter: Why does the government need to make a rule on swimming?

When will we stop making decisions on intuitive thinking and start making them on facts using critical thinking?. The DNR states we are going to ban swimming on "red flag" days. Why? The fact is: People can die from drowning while swimming. The fact is: Over 2 million people visit Holland State Park every year. The fact is: Two of the 15 people who died from drowning while swimming in Lake Michigan so far this year, were at Holland State Park while red flags were flying.