CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Review

IGN
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith its elegantly simple combat and beautiful world, Kena: Bridge of Spirits harkens back to the days of the N64/GameCube-era Zeldas, Okami, and Star Fox Adventures, while also adding modern sensibilities and a distinct personal touch. Kena: Bridge of Spirits reviewed by Mitchell Saltzman on PlayStation 5. Also available on PlayStation 4 and PC.

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamepur.com

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is a great beginning for a new development studio with a bright future – Review

If you grew up in the 1990s and 2000s, you might remember how much talk there was around video games looking like a Pixar film. Especially in the Nintendo GameCube, PlayStation 2, and Xbox days, that is the benchmark everyone was aiming for. In the time since, we have had games that could be described that way, but I don’t think any of them nail it like Kena: Bridge of Spirits does. Playing throughout Ember Lab’s debut game consistently had me amazed at the quality on display in their cutscenes and in gameplay, but that’s not all there is to love here.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to aim using a Bow and Musket in New World

Amazon’s New World takes a unique approach to the MMO genre by giving players a different style of gameplay compared to other established games like World of Warcraft. As opposed to simply facing your target to use one of any number of abilities, players in New World have a higher requirement in terms of aiming to hit their opponent.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Get Your Queen's Gambit On With This Chess Course Library

It felt like the whole world fell in love with chess for a brief spell last year when the Queen's Gambit took over Netflix and living rooms everywhere. While the show's buzz may have subsided by now, the allure of this historical and endlessly fascinating game continues to live on in players around the world, and it continues to beckon curious minds to its world of literature and characters every day.
NETFLIX
dotesports.com

New World starter guide: What to do first

After years of development and multiple extended beta periods, New World has finally launched. The huge MMO project from Amazon Studios has rocketed to the top of the charts on its first day, dominating the rankings on both Steam and Twitch. If you’ve made it past the queues and into...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com

How to fix the New world black screen error

New World is finally out and players are already flooding into the servers to start their journey from scratch for the final time. Though most game developers spend days and months preparing for their game’s launch, something can always go wrong and affect the experience of fans. The black screen...
VIDEO GAMES
Deadline

Netflix Acquires ‘Oxenfree’ Game Developer Night School Studio As Part Of Gaming Push

Netflix’s push for gaming is officially underway with the streaming giant acquiring indie gaming developer Night School Studios, most known for its debut title Oxenfree. Night School Studios and Netflix shared the news on their respective blogs on Tuesday. “We’re inspired by their bold mission to set a new bar for storytelling in games,” Netflix’s VP of Game Development Mike Verdu shared in the blog post. “Their commitment to artistic excellence and proven track record make them invaluable partners as we build out the creative capabilities and library of Netflix games together.” Founded in 2014 by Sean Krankel and Adam Hines, alums of...
BUSINESS
SlashGear

Shiny Pokemon GO watch weekend: Secrets of the Jungle

Starting at 10AM (local time) on the 1st of October (Friday), Pokemon GO gets a big switch of Pokemon. There’ll be a Pokemon GO Secrets of the Jungle Event starting then at the same time as a brand new movie on Netflix. This event will celebrate the release of the movie (also called Pokemon: Secrets of the Jungle) with the … Continue reading
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Children of Morta: Ancient Spirits - Date Announcement Teaser Trailer

Take a peek at what is coming in the upcoming Ancient Spirits DLC for Children of Morta, including a new playable character and more. Children of Morta's Ancient Spirits DLC is coming to all platforms the game has been released on, including PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Learn more about the Ancient Spirits DLC when the full reveal arrives on October 7, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
IGN

Rogue Lords - Official Launch Trailer

Check out the launch trailer for another look at gameplay and more in this turn-based roguelike game, Rogue Lords, set in a dark and mature world inspired by 18th century New England and the Salem witch trials. In Rogue Lords, you play as the Devil. You have returned to the human world to take revenge against the Demon Hunters who subjected you to a heavy defeat 10 years ago. Build a team from 9 infamous, evil geniuses including Dracula, the Headless Horseman, Bloody Mary, The White Lady, Lilith, Hecate, Baron Samedi, and Frankenstein and his Creature who are all available to serve you. Use the special talents of each Disciple, combine their powers to create devastating attacks, and defeat the members of the Sanctua Lumen, a new cult hunting down your followers. Rogue Lords is available now on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Squid Game: Season 1 Review

Squid Game is now streaming on Netflix. Squid Game sounds like an homage to those strange underwater creatures that undulate below the sea. It's actually a compelling, candy-coated fever dream in which contestants play the innocent games from their childhood with one major change: if they lose, their lives are forfeit. It's a jarring, disturbing portrait of individuals eking out hard luck existences and struggling across Seoul, South Korea, and as much a tale of a dystopian hellscape of the mind as it is a horror series viewed through the lens of those scraping by.
TV SERIES
IGN

Warhammer 40000: Tacticus - Announcement Trailer

Take a look at the upcoming mobile game, Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus, played out as intense fast-paced skirmishes in PVE campaigns and tightly competitive PVP battles, as well as massively collaborative guild boss fights. Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus will tell stories across factions, as players build and customize their armies with epic and legendary units from the Ultramarines, Necrons, Adepta Sororitas, Black Legion, and many more to be revealed. Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus arrives in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

20 Minutes of Shin Megami Tensei V Gameplay (Japanese)

IGN Japan went hands on with Shin Megami Tensei V for the Nintendo Switch. Since the gameplay video contains a lot of Japanese text, here's a quick summary to help you to follow along! In this 20-minute gameplay clip, we see the player character (named in the demo only as "Protagonist") learn the ropes as a series of tutorial messages explain the basics of movement, jumping, exploration and combat. The voice of another character, Aogami, directs the boy to reach Tokyo Tower as the "main quest" begins. From there, we see the boy interact with a small red critter called a Miman before becoming embroiled in an encounter with a pixie. As the battle starts, the Protagonist chooses to "Talk" rather than to attack, and after some successful conversation choices she eventually joins the party. As they proceed, we learn that attacking enemies on the map while unseen will give the player an advantage. In a battle, the Protagonist uses an item to identify the monsters' weaknesses and then attack accordingly. Later, we see the player talking to monsters such as an Onmoraki in battle by selecting "Talk" and then choosing to be "friendly", allowing the Protagonist to negotiate, with a chance of increasing his party even further. Finally, the player meets Sophia, who teaches the boy a "Miracle" in exchange for Glory points accrued through the demo and lets him use the Onmoraki's essence to gain new powers, before entering into one last battle against three three Mandrakes, where the gameplay ends. Thanks for tuning into IGN's coverage of Tokyo Game Show 2021. TGS 2021 is 4 days full of new game reveals, new game trailers, and news for upcoming video games in 2021 and beyond.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Monster Hunter Rise - Official Ghosts 'n Goblins Collaboration Trailer | TGS 2021

Don your knightly armor and ready your throwing lances to become the fabled hero of legend, Arthur, in Monster Hunter Rise, when the Monster Hunter Rise x Ghosts 'n Goblins Collaboration arrives on October 29, 2021. Check out the trailer. Thanks for tuning into IGN's coverage of Tokyo Game Show 2021. TGS 2021 is 4 days full of new game reveals, new game trailers, and news for upcoming video games in 2021 and beyond.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One - Combat Deep Dive Trailer

Get a deep dive into combat, including strategies, difficulty settings, and more, in this latest trailer for the upcoming game, Sherlock Holmes Chapter One. Sherlock Holmes Chapter One launches on November 16 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. The game will also be released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One at a later date.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Ex-Tango Gameworks Developer Ikumi Nakamura is Working on Gungrave Sequel

During Tokyo Game Show 2021, Gungrave G.O.R.E publisher Koch Media showcased a new gameplay video, and announced that Ikumi Nakamura is involved in the game’s development. While the first half of the trailer is dedicated to cinematic scenes from the Gungrave sequel, the second half shows the game in action, including scenes showing combat with guns and swordplay.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

SNK VS. Capcom: The Match of the Millennium - Steam Launch Trailer

SNK vs. Capcom: The Match of the Millennium, featuring fighters from series such as King of Fighters, Samurai Shodown, Street Fighter, and Darkstalkers, is available now on Steam. Watch the launch trailer for a look at characters as they go head to head in the fighting game.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

PlayStation Acquires Bluepoint Games - A Podcast Beyond Minisode

Bluepoint games, playstation acquisition, sony acquisition, sony acquires bluepoint, shadow of the colossus, bluepoint nextaBEYOND! On a special, mini-episode of IGN's weekly PlayStation show, Jonathon Dornbush and Brian Altano break down the exciting news of PlayStation acquiring Shadow of the Colossus (PS4) and Demon's Souls (PS5) developer Bluepoint Games. We delve into what Sony acquiring Bluepoint means for the studio, Jonathon's interview with Hermen Hulst and Marco Thrush about the acquisition, how Bluepoint's next game will be something original, and much more. The duo looks back at the studio's history, discusses why we've enjoyed the work they've done so far and what we're excited for in an original game from Bluepoint, as well as what this means for the future of PlayStation remakes. game, demon's souls, bluepoint ps5 game, ps5 games.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Expansion Will Include a New Hub, Monsters, and Locations

Capcom has revealed a number of new details about its "massive expansion" to Monster Hunter Rise, Sunbreak. Announced during a Capcom showcase at Tokyo Game Show 2021, we saw a little more from the game's cutscenes and learned new details about the monsters and locations we'll be visiting. It's very much an expansion for seasoned Rise players, only allowing access after finishing the 7-star quest Serpent Goddess of Thunder.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Die by the Blade - Kwalee Announcement Trailer

Check out the trailer for the upcoming game, Die by the Blade. Where each bloodthirsty strike of the Katana can make a deadly difference, Die by the Blade fuses merciless one-hit-kill fighting action across stunning Cyberpunk and Japanese era blended aesthetics. Die by the Blade is coming in 2022 to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Terraria - Journey's End Update 1.4 Launch Trailer

Terraria 1.4 Journey's End update is available now on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The update brings Master and Journey modes to challenge players or tailor their gameplay experience, new foes, the Terraria Bestiary, additional biomes to explore, and more.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy