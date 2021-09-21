CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden, LGBTQ Community Recognize 10th Anniversary of ‘Don't Ask, Don't Tell' Repeal

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden on Monday recognized the 10-year anniversary of the end of "don't ask, don't tell," a policy that forced gay, lesbian and bisexual military service members to hide their sexuality. Then-President Bill Clinton signed the policy into law in 1993 as a compromise to end the existing ban...

