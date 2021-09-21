CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bettor misses out on 16-leg parlay that would've paid nearly $737k thanks to Lions' loss to Packers

By Tyler Sullivan
CBS Sports
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne bettor had his luck run out just short of cashing in on one of the more improbable bets of the NFL season thus far. Leading up to the Packers-Lions Week 2 matchup on "Monday Night Football", BetMGM revealed that one bettor had hit on the first 15 picks of his 16-leg parlay. The final piece to that puzzle was a straight-up win by the Lions at Lambeau Field. If that came to fruition, the person who placed the bet would've turned $25 into $736,959. Unfortunately, they couldn't get over that final hump.

