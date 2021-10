FLORENCE, Ore. - Siuslaw Valley Fire & Rescue says a part-time ambulance district employee died Monday morning in a traffic crash on her way to work. "We are very saddened to report that Sarah Susman, one of our part time Western Lane Ambulance District employees, was tragically killed in a motor vehicle collision this morning on her way to work on Hwy 126," the fire department announced on Facebook. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends and to all of our WLAD and SVFR team members in this difficult time. As we hear more about a memorial service for Sarah we will pass that information along."

FLORENCE, OR ・ 10 DAYS AGO