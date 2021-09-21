CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woonsocket's Briggs back in his element

Cover picture for the articleWOONSOCKET — It’s a recent Friday morning and George Briggs is enjoying life. The reason? He’s in his element, albeit with a different clientele. A group of senior citizens – a mix of men and women – have come to World War II Veterans Park as part of the city’s three-days-per-week walking club. It’s a development that caused Briggs to don the same coaching hat he proudly wore during his 46 seasons in charge of the Woonsocket High cross-country and track programs.

